Peanut: Meme Coin Trader verkauft zu früh und lässt sich 1,6 Millionen Dollar entgehen

The 19.1M $Pnut this guy sold at a $1,099 loss is now worth more than $1.6M!



He spent 11 $SOL($1,882) to buy 19.1M $Pnut and sold for 4.57 $SOL ($783), with a loss of $1,099.



He must be regretting selling too early, especially with a $1,099 loss on $Pnut.… pic.twitter.com/5O5zSEzvj8