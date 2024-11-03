Fenwick Reveals its 2024 Christmas Windows 'The 12 Days of Christmas' reimagined by Chris Riddell

A celebration of family, community and the joy of storytelling

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This year, Fenwick is bringing a twist on 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' through its 2024 Fenwick Christmas Window display. Cleverly reimagined by celebrated author and illustrator Chris Riddell and brought to life by family-owned British design and production house, Propability.

The window series tells the heartwarming story of Foggy a determined partridge with a special Christmas wish.

Chris Riddell, Author & Illustrator comments:

"When I was asked by Fenwick if I could transform one of my favourite Christmas carols into a Fenwick window series, I was intrigued by the process. I got to work and created a character 'Foggy the Partridge', who's on a journey to make his Christmas wish come true. My drawings and narrative have been brought to life through brilliant 3D creatives and fantastic moving characters - with the support of traditional mechanical movement. I'm absolutely thrilled with what we have created and hope everyone enjoys the windows as much as I do."

The journey through Fenwick's Christmas Window follows Foggy's quest to find Santa and make his pear tree grow. Beginning in the Broom Cupboard of Santa's workshop, where our hero tends to his struggling sapling, visitors follow Foggy's adventure through a series of enchanting scenes.

The story unfolds through Santa's Design Studio, where Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens, and Four Calling Birds are hard at work. Moving through to the Secret Workshop, Foggy discovers five golden rings in a dazzling display, before reaching Santa's Private Office, filled with six geese a-laying and seven swans a-swimming.

Mia Fenwick, CMO at Fenwick comments:

"Our Fenwick Christmas windows exhibits the talent of iconic British illustrator Chris Riddell and the fantastic family-owned production team at Propability, who's craftmanship has spun a modern take on a festive favourite, 'The Twelve Days of Christmas'. We hope people get to see our Fenwick Christmas windows either in person or online and get swept up in the joy of storytelling with family and friends this festive season."

The tale reaches its crescendo as Santa's helpers spring into action - eight maids a-milking, nine ladies dancing, and ten lords a-leaping all pitch in to help Foggy's tree grow. With a sprinkle of Santa's magic, delivered by eleven pipers piping, and celebrated by twelve drummers drumming, Foggy's Christmas wish finally comes true.

Paul Baptiste, Head of Creative at Fenwick comments:

"This festive season, we're bringing a touch of the unexpected. Our take on the classic Christmas carol honours timeless traditions of a familiar Christmas, while offering a fresh Fenwick perspective, with a dash of surprise."

Tyrone Cano, Head Honcho, Propability Ltd comments:

"It was a privilege to produce this year's Fenwick Christmas windows for the flagship store in Newcastle. Having partnered with Fenwick for many years to produce seasonal windows and in-store displays, it was testament to our capabilities and relationship to collaborate for a project of this scale for the festive season. Furthermore, it was particularly special to be trusted with bringing Chris Riddell amazing characters to life and at the same time retaining a level of creative input for the environment these characters would be placed in. We've had so much fun and as always it's been a pleasure to work with the Fenwick team."

The 2024 Fenwick Christmas window display will be open for all to view from Monday 4th November and throughout the festive season. Visits to the window will be soundtracked by a bespoke rendition of 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' created and performed by Tyneside band 'The Unthanks' in partnership with The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

Becky and Rachel Unthank, add: "We grew up visiting the Fenwick windows as kids, and now we have our own, we take them every year, so we were really excited to be asked by The Glasshouse and Fenwick to create the music this year. It ties in beautifully with our own release this Christmas, The Unthanks In Winter. Our version of The Twelve Days of Christmas is inspired by Santa's workshop, the physicality of the moving characters and the factory line. We can't wait to go and see it in action at Fenwick."

Through this year's Christmas window, Fenwick continue its commitment to supporting the local community with a partnership with Newcastle Foodbank. You can support their vital work helping people in crisis by purchasing a Fans Supporting Foodbanks T-shirt for £20, with all profits going to the Newcastle Foodbank. The shirts, which will be displayed as part of this year's window, are available from the Fenwick Newcastle Concierge.

The magical world of Foggy the Partridge was unveiled in front of a small number of invited guests, including children and families from Fenwick's partner schools, hospitals and charities as well as the Christmas Window Reveal competition winners.

Visit your nearest Fenwick store or Fenwick.co.uk as we share in Foggy's journey and celebrate this unique interpretation of a Christmas classic.

Re-watch the moment our Christmas Window was revealed on the Fenwick Official YouTube channel.

About Fenwick

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

Fenwick.co.uk @FenwickOfficial

About Chris Riddell

Chris Riddell, OBE, is the creator of an extraordinary range of books which have won many awards including the UNESCO Prize, the Greenaway Medal (on three occasions) and the Hay Festival Medal for Illustration. As an author his work includes the highly-acclaimed Ottoline and the award-winning Goth Girl. Chris has also achieved global success through his New York Times best-selling collaboration on The Edge Chronicleswith Paul Stewart and through his illustration work with other high-profile figures including Michael Rosen and the musician Phoebe Bridgers. Chris is also a renowned political cartoonist whose work appears in the Observer, the Literary Review and the New Statesman. He is a past president of the Schools Library Association, and an ambassador for Booktrust and Amnesty International. He is a passionate advocate for reading for children - as well as drawing for everyone - and was the UK Children's Laureate 2015-2017.

About The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music is a home for live music lovers. It's a place where you can hear rock legends or pop icons on the same night as folk trios or string quartets. Where new musicians are nurtured and showcased on the same stages as platinum-selling performers. And where youth choirs and tambourine-shaking toddlers practise in the same spaces as its acclaimed orchestra, Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Because as an international centre for music they're focused on creating and celebrating outstanding music - whether that's unearthing or growing talent from the region or bringing the world's best artists to their stages. And as a charity they're focused on making sure all of that is available to anyone - no matter where you're from, how old you are, how much money you have, or what challenges you face.

Which is why every year more than 2 million people are able to join for top-notch gigs, concerts, and classes - in their venue at Gateshead Quays, out in communities across the North East, and through livestreamed performances and digital lessons.

Whether you're making it up or taking it in, you'll find music lives and grows there.

About The Unthanks

The Unthanks have been described as a take on tradition that flips so effortlessly between jazz, classical, ambient and post-rock, it makes any attempt to put a label on them a waste of time. Their 15th record, Sorrows Away, has been described as "a masterpiece of nuanced drama" (9/10 Uncut Albums of the Year), "a landmark album by an extraordinary band that will resonate for generations to come" (album of the Month - Record Collector) and "a comfort blanket in daunting times" (Folk Folk's Sake).

Using traditional music of the North East of England as a starting point, the influencer of Miles Davis, Steve Reich, Sufjan Stevens, Robert Wyatt, Antony & The Johnsons, King Crimson and Tom Waits makes The Unthanks a unique band, earning them a Mercury Music Prize nomination and international acclaim along the way.

Previous Fenwick Christmas Windows

1971 - Camberwick Green

1972 - Chigley

1973 - Rupert Meets Santa

1974 - Sooty's Circus

1975 - Aladdin

1976 - Fairytale Christmas with Cinderella

1977 - Treasure Island

1978 - Storybook Christmas

1979 - Wonderful world of Pantomime

1980 - A Christmas Carol

1981 - Alice in Wonderland

1982 - Arabian Nights

1983 - Fly to Fenwick's for Christmas

1984 - Gulliver

1985 - Fairytale Christmas with Pinocchio

1986 - Christmas Circus

1987 - Magical Winter Wonderland

1988 - Purrfect for Christmas

1989 - Jungle Fantasy

1990 - Good Old Santa

1991 - It's A White Christmas

1992 - Santa's Christmas Party

1993 - Alice in Wonderland

1994 - Christmas Village

1995 - Santa's New Store

1996 - Fairytale Christmas

1997 - Santa's Christmas Pantomime

1998 - A Christmas Carol

1999 - Peter Pan

2000 - Christmas in Poodletown

2001 - Santa's Journey

2003 - Santa's Workshop

2004 - The Christmas Story

2005 - The Snowman

2006 - Gulliver

2007 - Winter Wonderland

2008 - Oliver Twist

2009 - The Christmas Story

2010 - The Night Before Christmas

2011 - 40 Years of the Fenwick Christmas Window

2012 - The Reindeer Express

2013 - The Fairy Tale Forest

2014 - Alice in Wonderland

2015 - Once Upon a Christmas

2016 - The Magic of Beatrix Potter

2017 - Paddington Bear

2018 - We're Walking in the Air: The Snowman

2019 - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

2020 - The Wind in the Willows

2021 - Shaun the Sheep

2022 - Clarice Bean - Think Like an Elf

2023 - The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

About Newcastle Foodbank

"The foodbank was there when we really needed it, it was an absolute lifeline."

Newcastle Foodbank opened in March 2013 and is one of the busiest foodbanks in the UK, providing more than 18,000 food parcels annually. They offer emergency food assistance to people in the west end of Newcastle; which is one of the most economically and socially deprived areas in the North East.

With the belief that no one in the community should have to face going hungry, they provide three days' nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis, along with ongoing support and guidance. They work in partnership with specialist agencies to help people overcome the often complex underlying problems that have led to them needing the foodbank, such as: household debt, worklessness, risk of homelessness, addiction and not claiming full benefit entitlements.

Newcastle Foodbank's approach has proved successful in helping people break their dependency on the foodbank, re-engage with employment support and encourage social integration within the community. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547671/Fenwick_display.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547672/Fenwick_Foggy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547673/Fenwick_pipers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547684/Fenwick_window.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547685/Fenwick_Santa.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fenwick-reveals-its-2024-christmas-windows-the-12-days-of-christmas-reimagined-by-chris-riddell-302294876.html