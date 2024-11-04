TECNO Mobile Limited: TECNO's ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technology to Represent Full Human Diversity

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where technology and AI shapes perceptions, are smartphones truly capturing the full spectrum and beauty of human diversity, especially in often-overlooked emerging markets?

Today, TECNO, an innovative brand at the forefront of multi-skin tone imaging, gave its response to this question with the launch of its ToneProud campaign.

A study in 2018 from MIT and Stanford University made a worrying find: The existence of skin-type bias in some commercial-artificial intelligence systems. This bias is particularly concerning in the era of AI-driven imaging technology. Understanding and addressing these skin tone algorithmic biases through scientific data collection and innovative measurement is crucial for fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

With the firm belief that imaging technologies should be free from bias, with every skin tone deserving fair representation as a vital aspect of human diversity, TECNO is launching the ToneProud campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about skin tone diversity while introducing TECNO's unique 268 skin tone database to consumers. By assigning specific color codes to different skin tones with scientific classification, TECNO is not only addressing biases in skin tone color restoration and fine tuning the accuracy of its Universal Tone technology for fair representation, but also helping consumers to understand and feel proud in the diversity of skin tones worldwide, encouraging them to take a stand against the lack of true representation with TECNO.

The ToneProud Campaign - Standing Up for Equal Representation

The ToneProud campaign is supported and joined by global celebrities of diverse skin tones, including Indonesian-born singer-songwriter Anggun, Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi, Nigerian singer-songwriter Johnny Drille and Polish actress Ewa Kepys. In a film exploring the subject of being ToneProud released to mark the start of the campaign, the celebrities share their experiences of having their skin tones misrepresented, and their belief that technology should support diverse skin tones and true color.

Reflecting on her experiences of having her skin tone misrepresented, Anggun says: "I think, sometimes, you just need to be reminded that we're all individual and we're all beautiful in our own way." TECNO's ToneProud campaign is not just a campaign, but a call for more accurate representation of people's true skin tone, and a reminder that we should all celebrate the beauty of human diversity.

Anggun added, "If the technology helps us, which is the approach of TECNO phones, it makes it easier to break barriers and change people's perception, change mentality."

Join TECNO's Campaign to Embrace Your ToneProud Attitude

To mark the launch of the ToneProud campaign, TECNO is calling on consumers worldwide to celebrate skin tone diversity and show that they are proud of their own skin tones. Users across the globe are invited to discover their own skin tone code at 268toneproud.com. This website tool utilizes TECNO's inclusive 268 skin tone patches to help raise awareness of the diversity of humanity and skin tones. By gaining a deeper understanding of their own skin tones, consumers can join the conversation by sharing their portrait with skin tone code on Instagram using the hashtags ToneProud, UniversalTone, and TECNO. This sends a united message that everyone should be proud of their own skin tones.

"Over many years, TECNO has attached great importance to consumer research, and so we understand that skin tone misrepresentation (and underrepresentation) is an issue of real significance for our consumers especially in the emerging markets," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Through the ToneProud campaign, we are standing with consumers, especially the misrepresented or underrepresented consumers, to make the case for greater inclusivity, while at the same time continuing to heavily invest in imaging R&D to innovate technologies to make a real impact on this problem."

The 268 Skin Tone Patches - The Game Changer in Eliminating Bias in AI for Inclusive Skin Tone Imaging

Through this campaign, TECNO is highlighting its Universal Tone technology's 268 skin tone patches to showcase human skin tone diversity. The 268 skin tone patches, as a milestone of progress in its global research project, are the vital foundation of the inclusive mobile imaging color card that sets a new benchmark for multi-skin tone imaging as the industry's largest and most accurate skin tone database - a database that is continually expanding.

Developed with color science experts from leading global universities, this expansive skin tone database allows TECNO Universal Tone's algorithms to accurately detect, analyze and render skin tones in a way that allows everyone to be truly seen.

"Knowing that there are 268 skin tones patches alone is a testament to individuality. In a world that tries to box us into narrow categories, it's a small but profound way of saying you're unique. So be proud and tell your story," says Johnny Drille.

By eliminating bias and promoting authentic, inclusive representation, TECNO enables consumers to capture every shade of humanity and properly represent everyone in one picture. "What TECNO is doing with its Universal Tone feature is significantly crucial at this stage because this technology will set the foundations for an inclusive society," emphasizes Fatima Al-Banawi in the campaign film.

Together with ToneProud, TECNO and its global community are championing the essence of diversity, reinforcing the message that every skin tone is a source of pride and a vital part of our shared human tapestry.

To learn more, visit: www.tecno-mobile.com/universaltone

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJZcgmoqU9o

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546782/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546783/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437666/TECNO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecnos-toneproud-campaign-aspires-to-end-skin-tone-bias-in-imaging-technology-to-represent-full-human-diversity-302294845.html