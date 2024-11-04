Anzeige
04.11.2024 04:06 Uhr
K Club Ubud and Akar Gastrobar Win Global Recognition at World Luxury Awards 2024

A Double Win for Bali's Newest Luxury Retreats

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K Club Ubud and Akar Gastrobar, two of Bali's newest luxury offerings, have made waves on the global stage. Both properties, part of the K Club Group, have been honored with prestigious awards at the World Luxury Awards 2024.

A breathtaking K Club Ubud, revealing its exquisite pool design harmoniously intertwined with lush jungle landscapes, offering guests a refined eco-luxury retreat immersed in the natural beauty of Ubud, Bali.

Kanva Ubud by K Club Ubud has been crowned the Best Luxury Eco Resort. A new way to get a staycation perched in a luxury glamping tent. It offers a serene escape where sustainable luxury meets authentic Balinese hospitality.

Meanwhile, Akar Gastrobar has clinched the title of Best Luxury Steakhouse. A key part of the K Club Ubud experience is Akar, renowned for its premium cuts and curated wine list - Akar has redefined luxury dining in Ubud. With its distinctive Charcoal Menu, Akar delivers visually stunning, richly flavored dishes that make it a standout in Bali's dining scene.

As Bali continues to elevate its status as a global luxury destination, the K Club Group is proud to be iconic for the new barefoot luxury that creates unique experiences.

The Vision Behind K Club Ubud

Founded by Alban Kibarer, K Club Ubud was created to be an eco-luxury resort that offers high-end hospitality while respecting Ubud's natural beauty. Alban envisioned a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature without sacrificing modern comforts. This vision is reflected in the resort's architecture, which harmonizes with its lush surroundings, and its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices in every aspect of the experience.

"K Club Ubud is more than just a resort," Alban shares. "It's a place where luxury meets mindfulness - a space where guests can immerse themselves in nature while enjoying a sustainable, yet sophisticated, lifestyle."

This vision led to K Club Ubud receiving the Best Luxury Eco Resort award. The resort's innovative design, which incorporates eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, combined with its luxurious amenities, has made it a sought-after destination for travelers seeking indulgence and a deep connection with nature.

Celebrating Our Team's Dedication

These awards celebrate the property and the passion of our team, who started operating during Covid-19 when most others shut down. Their dedication to excellence continues to bring Alban's vision of eco-luxury to life, creating unforgettable moments for guests and nurturing Ubud's unique environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544164/Kabana_Jungle_Pool.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-club-ubud-and-akar-gastrobar-win-global-recognition-at-world-luxury-awards-2024-302292977.html

