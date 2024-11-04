DDPAI Introduces the Z60 Dashcam with 4G Connectivity: Setting New Standards in Dashcam Technology

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI, a leading innovator in dashcam technology, proudly unveils its latest model, the Z60, equipped with 4G connectivity and advanced features that elevate the driving experience. This launch marks a significant step in smart dashcam technology, offering real-time vehicle monitoring and comprehensive protection, whether drivers are on the road or parked.

One of the standout innovations of the Z60 is its 4G connectivity, allowing users to remotely access live footage, receive instant alerts, and check vehicle status through the DDPAI app. Whether monitoring for security or keeping an eye on your vehicle from afar, the Z60 delivers unmatched convenience and peace of mind.

In addition, the Z60 features DDPAI's pLink Multi-Channel System, enabling drivers to flexibly expand their setup by connecting other DDPAI devices, such as the screenless MINI2X dashcam. This creates a versatile 3-channel recording system (4K + 2K + 1080P), capturing multiple angles and providing broader coverage for different driving scenarios.

The Z60 also boasts AOV low-power parking monitoring, supporting up to 20 days of standby while conserving energy. It quickly activates within 1 second upon detecting movement or collisions, capturing crucial footage even during long-term parking. NightVIS 2.0 technology ensures that even low-light footage is sharp and clear.

Additionally, the 5GHz Wi-Fi Turbo allows for ultra-fast video downloads, while the D²save 2.0 dual storage system safeguards your data, providing an extra layer of protection should the SD card fail.

The Z60 represents DDPAI's commitment to innovation in dashcam technology, offering drivers a smarter, more secure way to capture their journeys. For more information, visit DDPAI's website or find the Z60 on AliExpress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545739/DDPAI_Z60_4G_Three_Channel_Dashcam.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ddpai-introduces-the-z60-dashcam-with-4g-connectivity-setting-new-standards-in-dashcam-technology-302293965.html