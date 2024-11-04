Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Montag, 04.11.2024
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 07:36 Uhr
Måna Care AB: Måna Care Delivers Innovative Age Tech Digital Assistant to Enhance Elderly In-Home Care

STALLARHOLMEN, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Måna Care AB is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the Foundation for Senior Services, Glendale, CA. Together we are dedicated to improving Digital Inclusion among the elderly and cognitively challenged communities, while providing seniors and their families with education options, assistive care, and resources to improve the quality of care and support needed to help preserve their independence.

"We are excited to deliver our Måna Digital Caregiving platform to clients served by the Foundation for Senior Services in Southern California covering five of the largest counties including (Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino)," said Co-Founders Jeff DeAngelis - CEO and Anders Reisch - Chairman, Måna Care AB. We will offer our new Måna Digital Caregiving platform with global connectivity, one touch to action communications, media messaging, supporting multiple-languages and translation, integrated Generative AI based memory and general knowledge assistants to help seniors stay socially connected to a trusted advisor network of family, friends, and caregivers. This combination of helping seniors take a proactive part in navigating through their daily care needs and providing a social outlet for them to stay connected to their family and friends, provides peace-of-mind in knowing they are always safe and secure.

FSS Quote:

"We are thrilled to partner with Måna Care AB to help bridge the digital divide with seniors, particularly those with cognitive challenges, through this leading-edge solution. We see first-hand how many of our fellow community members are unable to take advantage of the vast benefits that technology brings to so many people's lives," said Joyce Robertson, CEO of the Foundation for Senior Services. "This state-of-the-art, but easy-to-use, platform will make it easier for seniors to stay connected to their caregivers, family, and friends, providing practical benefits to managing daily routines, combatting isolation and loneliness and helping to preserve their independence," added Bill Crane, COO of the Foundation.

The Foundation for Senior Services (FSS) is a 501(C)(3) organization that has been serving the community since 2014. Its mission is to provide seniors and their families with education, options and resources so they can choose quality care and support that will help preserve their independence.

FSS programs and services are delivered through Senior Specialists Group (SSG) chapters - a team of 300+ vetted, certified Specialists throughout Southern California who can help seniors navigate the wide range of challenges they may face, including in-home care, medical, legal, emotional, financial and placement services, home repairs, meals, transportation, medical supplies and equipment, and more. FSS delivers its mission through four key programs: Find a Specialist, Age Well Academy, Social Call Companion, and Age Well @Work.

Måna Care AB is a one-year-old start-up with a focus on delivering an intuitive digital communication and care platform, Måna (*). By blending the latest advances in generative AI, industrial IoT technology, and a unique communication protocol, Måna simplifies the care and communication among users, relatives, health, and social care professionals. Måna blends state-of-the-art Generative AI, Industrial IoT technology, and a unique communication approach to deliver an innovative Digital Caregiving platform. This platform provides a significant capability to meet the care demands being imposed to address the exponential growth of the global elderly population. Måna integrates more than ten age-tech assistive devices into one simple-to-use platform.

(*) Måna (m'??n?) means to care.

For Måna Care AB:
Contact: Anders Reisch, anders.reisch@manacare.se, phone: +46-708-760-141
Source: Måna Care AB, Tegelugnsvägen 19, 64562 Stallarholmen, org. 559439-7969
http://www.manacare.se

For Foundation for Senior Services (FSS)
Contact: Joyce Robertson, joyce@TheFSS.org, phone: +1 855-836-0807
Bill Crane, Bill.Crane@TheFSS.org, phone: +1 917-414-6393
Source: Foundation for Senior Services, 655 N. Central Ave, Suite 1700, Glendale, CA 91203
https://www.foundationforseniorservices.org/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mana-care-ab/r/mana-care-delivers-innovative-age-tech-digital-assistant-to-enhance-elderly-in-home-care,c4044298

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/mana-care-ab/i/4044298-0-png,c3346270

4044298_0.png

https://news.cision.com/mana-care-ab/i/4044298-0-png,c3346271

4044298_0.png

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mana-care-delivers-innovative-age-tech-digital-assistant-to-enhance-elderly-in-home-care-302295093.html

