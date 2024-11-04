The Chinese company said that, under a new agreement, it will collaborate with Xinjiang Silk Road to produce high-efficiency HJT PV modules. It will supply silicon wafers, cells, modules, and more. China's Huasun will collaborate with the state-owned Xinjiang Silk Road in the production of high-efficiency heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic products, the module company said in a statement. Xinjiang Silk Road concentrates on research and development (R&D) and manufacturing high-efficiency solar cells and modules. "Under the agreement, Huasun will supply over 1 GW of high-efficiency HJT products ...

