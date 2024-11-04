A cross-Atlantic subsea pumped storage collaboration will seek to overcome the land-based challenges plaguing traditional pumped hydro storage technology. From ESS News The US and German governments have approved grants to the tune of $7. 7 million to unleash the power of the ocean for renewable energy storage. US-based Sperra has been awarded a $4 million grant by the US Department of Energy Water Power Technologies Office to advance innovation in pumped storage hydropower technologies. In this project, Sperra, which specializes in 3D-printed concrete products, including wind turbine towers and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...