Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flip Electronics Expands Authorized Distribution of Obsolete Semiconductors and Electronic Components Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Visit Flip Electronics at Hall C3.351 at electronica 2024, November 12-14 in Munich, Germany

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace, medical, automotive and industrial sectors are confronted with the critical issue of shrinking component lifespans impacting the longevity of the equipment they're incorporated. Flip Electronics' expansion across EMEA will bring critical expertise in obsolete and end-of-life semiconductors and electronic components to OEMs looking to efficiently source factory-authorized electronic components that enable them to reliably and effectively extend their products' lifecycles.

Flip Electronics has seen steady growth in EMEA after its regional debut at electronica 2022. Nigel Watts, director, EMEA, Flip Electronics, along with senior technology OEM and distribution industry professionals David Lenton, regional sales manager, and Filippo Mursia, regional sales manager, will build on this momentum and further expand the company's presence across the region. With already established capabilities in North America and Asia Pacific, Flip Electronics is one of the leading global technology distributors focused solely on factory-direct authorized distribution of obsolete and end-of-life components, as well as extended manufacturing services to prolong the lifecycle of critical components.

"Component obsolescence is a major challenge for product manufacturers and customers worldwide," noted Jason Murphy, CEO, Flip Electronics. "As an authorized distributor of electronic components and an extended-life semiconductor manufacturer, we offer OEMs across industries proactive mitigation strategies and resilient solutions for the challenges posed by obsolete components and those nearing end of life."

"Bringing expertise in obsolete and end-of-life semiconductors to EMEA enables regional and global OEMs to extend product lifecycles for their customers," noted Watts. "Through well-established supplier relationships, supply chain expertise and extended manufacturing capabilities, we help protect OEMs from costly production shutdowns, product redesign and the risks associated with procuring semiconductors and electronic components on the grey market."

ABOUT FLIP ELECTRONICS
Flip Electronics, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductors and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with its OEM and contract manufacturer clients, considering every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their customers' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with confidence in knowing they are not dealing with the grey market. To learn more, visit Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email info@flipelectronics.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flip-electronics-expands-authorized-distribution-of-obsolete-semiconductors-and-electronic-components-across-europe-middle-east-and-africa-emea-302294687.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.