Flip Electronics Expands Authorized Distribution of Obsolete Semiconductors and Electronic Components Across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace, medical, automotive and industrial sectors are confronted with the critical issue of shrinking component lifespans impacting the longevity of the equipment they're incorporated. Flip Electronics' expansion across EMEA will bring critical expertise in obsolete and end-of-life semiconductors and electronic components to OEMs looking to efficiently source factory-authorized electronic components that enable them to reliably and effectively extend their products' lifecycles.

Flip Electronics has seen steady growth in EMEA after its regional debut at electronica 2022. Nigel Watts, director, EMEA, Flip Electronics, along with senior technology OEM and distribution industry professionals David Lenton, regional sales manager, and Filippo Mursia, regional sales manager, will build on this momentum and further expand the company's presence across the region. With already established capabilities in North America and Asia Pacific, Flip Electronics is one of the leading global technology distributors focused solely on factory-direct authorized distribution of obsolete and end-of-life components, as well as extended manufacturing services to prolong the lifecycle of critical components.

"Component obsolescence is a major challenge for product manufacturers and customers worldwide," noted Jason Murphy, CEO, Flip Electronics. "As an authorized distributor of electronic components and an extended-life semiconductor manufacturer, we offer OEMs across industries proactive mitigation strategies and resilient solutions for the challenges posed by obsolete components and those nearing end of life."

"Bringing expertise in obsolete and end-of-life semiconductors to EMEA enables regional and global OEMs to extend product lifecycles for their customers," noted Watts. "Through well-established supplier relationships, supply chain expertise and extended manufacturing capabilities, we help protect OEMs from costly production shutdowns, product redesign and the risks associated with procuring semiconductors and electronic components on the grey market."

ABOUT FLIP ELECTRONICS

Flip Electronics, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductors and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with its OEM and contract manufacturer clients, considering every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their customers' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with confidence in knowing they are not dealing with the grey market. To learn more, visit Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email info@flipelectronics.com.

