Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Board Update

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Board Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

BOARD UPDATE

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd ("WKOF") announces that it has been notified by its Investment Manager, Weiss Asset Management LP ("WAM"), that it believes that the opportunity set and strategy for the fund continuing in its current form is less attractive than it has been in the past, including at the Company's inception in 2013, and that it does not think this change in circumstances is likely to improve in the foreseeable future.

WAM has confirmed to the Board that it remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Investment Management Agreement in full and will continue to support the Board in its management of the Company.

In light of the above, the Board today announces that it intends to undertake a strategic review to consider the future of the Company and to explore the strategic options available.

The Board intends to conduct the review in a prompt manner, with the best interests of the Company's shareholders in mind at all times. The Board welcomes the views of shareholders, which should be directed in the first instance to the Company's nominated adviser and broker, Singer Capital Markets, and whose details are below. The Board also confirms that it remains committed to the next realisation opportunity (or similar uncapped liquidity structure) taking place no later than May 2025.

The Company will announce updates to shareholders on the progress of the strategic review as appropriate and during this process the Company's existing investment policy and strategy will continue to be applied.

For further information, please contact:

Singer Capital Markets Limited

James Maxwell/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 20 7496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company secretary

+44 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.