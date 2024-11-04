Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 45/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-04 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 22.11.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2024 - Modera MODE Extraordinary TLN 07.11.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2025 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2024 Infortar INF1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2024 Infortar INF1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2024 Integre Trans INTRFLOT26FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Maturity date VLN LTGB021024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB021024A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2024 INDEXO IDX1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2024 INDEXO IDX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 9 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2024 Nter Asset Management OAMOBBF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2024 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA Coupon payment VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.