GlobeNewswire
04.11.2024 08:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 45/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-11-04 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Audited annual   RIG  
   22.11.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.10.2024 - Modera MODE             Extraordinary    TLN  
   07.11.2024                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.11.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.01.2025                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2024 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA       Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2024 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2024 Infortar INF1T            Interim report, 9  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.11.2024 Infortar INF1T            Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.11.2024 Integre Trans INTRFLOT26FA      Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.11.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Maturity date    VLN  
         LTGB021024A                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGB021024A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2024 INDEXO IDX1R             Interim report, 9  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2024 DelfinGroup DGR           Interim report, 9  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.11.2024 INDEXO IDX1R             Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 9  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 9  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Interim report, 9  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE   Interim report, 9  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE   Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.11.2024 Nter Asset Management OAMOBBF1L   Extraordinary    VLN  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBFLO28A      date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2024 Bigbank BIGB             Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2024 LITGRID LGD1L            Interim report, 9  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.11.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L           Interim report, 9  VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2024 UAB Legal Balance LEBA080025FA    Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.11.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
