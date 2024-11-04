Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 08:12 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University: Book about how cities can use smart technologies to create equitable futures to launch at WUF12

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new UN publication on using smart technologies to plan and build fair and sustainable cities will launch at the World Urban Forum (WUF12). Authors of the book will present on its policy recommendations at Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo, Egypt on 5 November at 5:30 pm (GMT+2).

In collaboration with UN-Habitat, experts from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China and Seoul National University in South Korea wrote the book, titled "Monitoring Smart Inclusive Transition (SIT) Towards Equitable Urban Futures, Using the Global Urban Monitoring Framework".

The book's publication comes at a critical time, with just over five years left to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. "Despite significant efforts and resources, achieving the SDGs appears challenging," says Dr Juhyun Lee, an assistant professor at XJTLU's Design School and the book's lead author.

One challenge to achieving the target is rapid urbanisation, since cities often become hubs for systemic inequality, Dr Lee says. But cities also tend to be centres for innovation, which provides hope, she adds.

"Smart inclusive transition is a timely pathway and practical monitoring tool for cities to drive radical urban transformation towards equitable urban futures," Dr Lee says.

Importantly, cities use urban SDG indicators and datasets from UN-Habitat's Global Urban Monitoring Framework to track and analyse their SIT progress.

SIT analysis guides cities in using smart technologies to ensure that all citizens - regardless of ability, location, and socioeconomic status - can access, exchange, and benefit from essential services and up-to-date information. Technologies would play a key role in enabling diverse groups to participate in problem-solving governance.

"By adopting SIT, cities can accelerate progress on the sustainable development goals, shaping urban spaces that are truly built by and for everyone," she says. "With the SIT approach, we may achieve SDGs sooner than anticipated."

In addition to the presentation, the book will be exhibited at XJTLU's booth, Hall 4, Academia Section of WUF12 from 4-8 November, along with other materials under the theme "Resilient Urbanisation for Inclusive and Sustainable Development".

The WUF, established by UN-Habitat in 2002, is one of the biggest global conferences addressing the challenges of urbanisation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/book-about-how-cities-can-use-smart-technologies-to-create-equitable-futures-to-launch-at-wuf12-302295120.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.