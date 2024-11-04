Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872478 | ISIN: US8851601018 | Ticker-Symbol: TIV
Tradegate
04.11.24
09:19 Uhr
95,66 Euro
-0,88
-0,91 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
THOR INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOR INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,7496,1609:55
95,6496,1009:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOR INDUSTRIES
THOR INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOR INDUSTRIES INC95,66-0,91 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.