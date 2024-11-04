Anzeige
04.11.2024 08:48 Uhr
Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Strengthens Presence at 55th SIDO Congress in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology made a strong impression at the 55th SIDO International Congress, held in Florence. SIDO is one of the largest orthodontic events in Italy, bringing together dental experts, suppliers, and technology providers from around the world. This year's event attracted over 2,500 dental professionals, making it a key gathering in the industry.

Smartee Booth at 55th SIDO Congress in Florence

Smartee's Chief Scientist, Prof. Gang Shen, was invited by SIDO to share his insights on orthodontic innovations and industry trends. After the congress, Smartee hosted a one-day event where Italian orthodontists were introduced to Smartee's clear mandibular repositioning technology. Each attending doctor participated in hands-on wax-biting sessions and received personalized guidance from Prof. Gang Shen and his team, including Dr. Ziqing Xu.


Italian orthodontists expressed enthusiasm for Smartee's comprehensive orthodontic solutions, catering to simple and complex cases. Dr. Antonio, Associate Professor at the University of Padua, shared, "I've recently started using Smartee GS products, which incorporate clear mandibular repositioning technology, and we're very pleased. It's a new product for us and quite different from what we've used in the past, especially in treating Class II malocclusions. So far, the results are promising, and our clinical cases have received excellent feedback."

Dr. Marco, the Dental specialist in orthodontics, added, "I submitted a Smartee GS case about six months ago, and the treatment is progressing very well. My patients are achieving the results I anticipated, and they have been impressed with the quality and durability of the materials."

"Italy is a key market in Smartee's global strategy," said Mr. Junfeng Yao, founder of Smartee Denti-Technology. "We are committed to collaborating with more Italian orthodontists and providing comprehensive support, from technical training to customer service, to ensure optimal treatment outcomes for patients."

Learn more about Smartee at: https://smarteealigners.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547932/Smartee_Booth_55th_SIDO_Congress_Florence.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547933/image_5022954_23839814.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-strengthens-presence-at-55th-sido-congress-in-florence-302295147.html

