China Education Association for International Exchange: 25th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education Opens in Beijing, China

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE 2024) kicked off in Beijing, China, on October 31st, uniting education experts, scholars, and visionaries worldwide under the same roof to discuss opportunities to strengthen global partnerships and offer fresh insights on approaches to push for high-quality development in education.

Organized by the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), the 2024 edition of the conference welcomed nearly 5,000 experts, officials, and business leaders from over 60 countries, with the theme - Education: For All, For the Unknown, For the Future - underscoring the event's commitment to building an inclusive, innovative, and future-oriented education system that shapes social reforms and leads global technology innovation.

Highlighting China's aim to ramp up educational openness and expand high-level engagement with the global community in the opening address, DING Zhongli, President of Western Returned Scholars Association, stressed that efforts to foster robust academic exchange and collaborative research are key in driving innovation in science and technology.

He encouraged sending more Chinese students to pursue studies abroad while attracting global international talent to China, calling for greater partnerships with international organizations to facilitate cross-border exchanges.

Pointing to educational openness as fundamental to China's modernization journey, HUAI Jinpeng, China's Minister of Education, emphasized the country's focus on broadening youth exchanges with the world, deepening international understanding, and cultivating a global outlook among both teachers and students.

With France featured as the country of honor at CACIE for the third time, the event included a video address from Patrick Hetzel, France's Minister for Higher Education and Research. Reflecting on 60 years of diplomatic ties between China and France, Hetzel highlighted the notable rise in Chinese students studying in France in recent years, along with China's initiative to welcome 10,000 French students by 2027 - both key endeavors to deepen cultural understanding between the two nations.

The CACIE also brought together official delegations from Canada, the UK, Spain, Germany, the USA, and other nations, who showcased their educational offerings, collaborative approaches, and innovative solutions in international education.

The conference showcased how education can play a role in empowering individuals and reshaping society. Through keynote speeches and cooperation dialogues, the conference actively explored educational solutions to address global changes and emphasized the impact of education on future society.

