RelaDyne to Supply DuraMAX to FullSpeed Automotive Locations Across the Country

RelaDyne and FullSpeed Automotive announced a multi-year partnership to supply DuraMAX lubricants and ancillary products to FullSpeed Automotive's portfolio of aftermarket automotive brands. In addition to an award-winning lineup of DuraMAX motor oils, RelaDyne offers a variety of viscosities and performance specifications.

Full Speed Automotive is the nation's largest independent franchisor of automotive preventive maintenance serving 5.6 millions of customers each year across one thousand centers in the United States and Mexico, including flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®.

The DuraMAX brand, owned by RelaDyne, is an automotive line of high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage, and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, and more. Based on a survey conducted by National Oil & Lube News, DuraMAX has been ranked the number one best-selling motor oil brand since 2018 by Quick Lube Owners.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with RelaDyne and the DuraMAX brand," said Rob Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, FullSpeed Automotive. "With RelaDyne's expanded nationwide footprint, superior control over a vast supply chain, and advanced technology and analytics, our portfolio of brands is strategically positioned to leverage these systems to drive profitability and growth."

"We are thrilled to announce DuraMAX oils will be featured across FullSpeed Automotive locations throughout the United States," said David Gempel, Senior Director of Corporate Accounts for RelaDyne. "Our comprehensive DuraMAX product line includes several installer-focused retention programs to drive incremental sales and service center profitability. RelaDyne's ability to "own the last mile" and deliver exceptional store service highlights our expansive geographic reach and operational strength in the market."

"On behalf of RelaDyne and our Associates, we are pleased to welcome FullSpeed Automotive to the RelaDyne family and DuraMAX brand," said Dan Oehler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for RelaDyne. "We are eager to support the business for the long term and remain commited to continuously advancing our products, services, and technology to keep pace with their growing demands."

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 190 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates becomes a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

About FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar®, is ranked one of the top Automotive Aftermarket companies in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive is focused on helping franchisees open new businesses and also acquires auto service businesses from independent operators who may be ready to sell. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive® brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with 70+ years of combined experience in providing quality car care in the industry.

