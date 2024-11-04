Mandalika, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Sekuya Racing Team has once again proven its prowess on the track, securing a third consecutive victory at the Mandalika Festival of Speed (MFOS) 2024. Behind the wheel of the Radical SR1 XXR, American-Japanese racer Hana Burton clinched first place in Radical Time Attack Round 3, shattering her previous record with a time of 1:39.901. This achievement isn't just a victory; it's a testament to Sekuya Racing's commitment to high-performance racing and a drive for motorsport excellence.

Hana Burton, first winner of the Time Attack 3

Sport Tourism Thrives in Mandalika

Mandalika has rapidly become a prominent location in the global motorsport landscape. From MotoGP to local events like MFOS, this track attracts motorsport enthusiasts and contributes to Indonesia's flourishing sports tourism industry.

For MFOS Round 3, held from November 1-3, the crowds gathered again to witness a thrilling lineup of events, and once more, Sekuya Racing has stood out as a major player in the Radical Time Attack series.

Sekuya Racing Dominates the Radical Time Attack

Radical Time Attack Round 1 saw Hana Burton power through to first place with a time of 1:40.172. In Round 2, it was Senna Iriawan's turn at the helm, pushing the Radical SR1 XXR to victory with a time of 1:39.931. By Round 3, Burton returned, breaking her own record, setting the bar even higher.

Senna Iriawan and Hana Burton

Reflecting on her experience, Burton remarked, "It's been a pleasure working with Sekuya Racing and Radical Motorsport Indonesia. As I beat my own record and won the second trophy from the Time Attack 1 and 3. I'm proud to be part of such a dedicated team and Looking forward to the upcoming events."

Kezia debut with Sekuya Racing Team

Notably, this round also introduced a rising star. Kezia, an Indonesian newcomer to the Radical Time Attack series, made her debut in Round 3, impressively passing qualifying. Kezia shared, "Since this is my first debut, I really appreciate the support from the team and the community. I'm learning so much and can't wait to see how far we can go together."

A Team Effort and Grateful Partnerships

Sekuya Racing's consistent success at MFOS is the result of dedication and the unwavering support of partners and sponsors who share their vision. Notable sponsors, including Neiro on Ethereum, Golden Cat, and Radical Motorsport Indonesia, have supported the team, adding momentum to Sekuya Racing's achievements on the track.

Sekuya CEO Joshua Budiman expressed his gratitude, saying, "These victories highlight the hard work of our racers and the support of our partners. With our team's spirit and our sponsors' belief in our vision, we're not just racing - we're building something bigger."

About Sekuya

Sekuya Racing is an anime gaming racing team from Sekuya Group. As a growing gaming and entertainment company, Sekuya expanded its wings to the racing community and supported the growth of new racers in Asia.

