Colombia installed 104 MW of new solar in the third quarter, raising its cumulative PV capacity to 1. 34 GW by the end of September 2024. From pv magazine LatAm Colombia built 17 solar plants with a combined capacity of 103. 9 MW in the third quarter of this year, according to new figures from the country's grid operator, XM Compañía de Expertos en Mercados. The new installations have raised Colombia's total installed solar capacity to 1,348 MW, representing about 7% of the country's energy mix. Hydropower remains dominant at 13. 2 GW, followed by 6. 2 GW of thermal power. Of the 17 solar projects ...

