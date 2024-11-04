News summary:

METAS needed a precise, reliable timing solution to complete its infrastructure, realize the Swiss national timescale UTC (CH) and optimally contribute to the realization of UTC

Adtran's OSA 3300 HP is the industry's first high-performance optical cesium atomic clock device

Technology delivers unmatched accuracy and stability, directly contributing to UTC and enhancing global time synchronization

Adtrantoday announced that Switzerland's Federal Institute of Metrology METAS has successfully deployed its OSA 3300 HP, improving national timekeeping performance and supporting critical scientific research. As the industry's first high-performance optical cesium atomic clock, the OSA 3300 HP sets new standards for accuracy and stability, while assuring 10 years of operation. It also strengthens Switzerland's contribution to Universal Time Coordinated (UTC), bolstering its position in the global timekeeping network. By providing an ultra-stable frequency source, the OSA 3300 HP offers major advances in the field of metrology, ensuring that Switzerland remains at the forefront of precision measurement and timekeeping.

"The addition of the OSA 3300 HP to our metrological infrastructure is a significant step forward in our quest to provide the most precise and reliable timekeeping possible. The solution supports our contribution to BIPM and aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the science of measurement and maintain the highest standards of accuracy. By harnessing Adtran's Oscilloquartz technology, we're also cementing Switzerland's position in the international timekeeping community," said Jacques Morel, head of the laboratory photonics, time and frequency at METAS. "Achieving this milestone required close collaboration with the Oscilloquartz team. Their prompt delivery completing the delivery within just two months from the purchase order along with their expertise enabled a seamless integration, allowing us to uphold our commitment to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability without interruption."

As the world's first commercial optical cesium atomic clock, the OSA 3300 HP provides unmatched timing accuracy and long-term stability, offering a 10-year lifespan compared to the five-year performance of traditional magnetic deflection high-performance atomic clocks. Its advanced optical pumping technology ensures a stable frequency source, delivering nanosecond precision over an extended lifespan and significantly surpassing magnetic alternatives. This strengthens METAS's ability to maintain Switzerland's national measurement standards for time and frequency and to contribute to UTC. With its compact design, intuitive controls and remote SNMP management capabilities, the OSA 3300 HP integrates seamlessly into METAS's time laboratory infrastructure, ensuring the integrity of its timekeeping operations and solidifying its status as a global leader in precision measurement and synchronization standards.

"METAS is at the forefront of precision measurement and timekeeping, setting global benchmarks for metrology standards. We're proud to partner closely with them, making our industry-first high-performance optical cesium product a direct contributor to their UTC system and enhancing the accuracy and stability of global time synchronization," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "The OSA 3300 HP, with its advanced optical pumping technology, delivers unparalleled timing precision and long-term reliability, significantly outperforming traditional high-performance magnetic deflection cesium clocks. Delivering the solution to METAS within an exceptionally short timeframe of less than two months also highlights our unwavering commitment to efficiency and reliability. Now a vital part of METAS's infrastructure, this innovative technology provides a stable, ultra-precise frequency source that uniquely meets the stringent demands of scientific research and industrial applications worldwide."

