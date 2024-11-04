FICO is a global leader in analytics and AI-powered solutions

Global analytics software leader FICO has won the Silver Award in the Analytics category at the prestigious IT Awards 2024, organized by Vogel IT-Media. The awards honor outstanding achievements and innovations in the IT sector every year. FICO was voted a winner by BigData-Insider readers for its pioneering solutions in the field of analytics.

"We are proud to receive this award, which highlights our status as a top provider of advanced analytics and AI-powered solutions in Germany," said Jens Dauner, vice president and managing director for the DACH region at FICO. "From our mathematical optimization solutions that drive better outcomes in supply chain management and credit decisions to our industry-leading fraud solutions to our decisioning platform, we bring businesses an analytically precise way to make every decision."

Advanced analytics, optimization and AI capabilities are part of FICO Platform, an award-winning decisioning platform that is used by more than 130 leading financial institutions worldwide. FICO also offers one of the leading optimization tools, FICO Xpress Optimization, as well as multiple other solutions based on predictive and prescriptive analytics.

The IT Awards are among the most important honors in the German IT landscape and were presented for the tenth time this year. The winners are chosen by the readers of the insider portals, who select their favorites based on criteria such as innovation, market relevance and customer benefit. More than 72,000 readers voted for their favorites in 42 categories.

More information about the winners of the IT Awards 2024 and the event can be found at IT Awards 2024 Winners

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104155975/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maisberger GmbH

Christine Wildgruber Karl Floros

Claudius-Keller-Str. 3c

81669 München

Tel.: +49 89 419 599 26 -27

https://www.maisberger.com

E-Mail: fico@maisberger.com