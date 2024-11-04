Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management, the U.S. and European asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital ("NPC"), today announced Katherine Elmore-Jones has joined as a Partner and Head of Private Equity Business Development in Europe. Ms. Elmore-Jones will be based in Arcmont's London office and report to Chris Freeze and David Burnside, Co-Heads of NPC Business Development.

In this newly created role, Ms. Elmore-Jones will be exclusively focused on partnering with European institutional investors to develop tailored private equity solutions to meet their needs. She will leverage her 20+ years of institutional investor relationships to support capital raising initiatives in the region.

Ms. Elmore-Jones' work will build upon Churchill's existing private equity platform, which has $17.5 billion of committed capital, nearly $11 billion of which is invested in middle market private equity fund commitments.1 The firm also invests in equity co-investments alongside its private equity partners, as well as GP-led and LP-led secondaries.

"Katherine brings an established track record of building and fostering investor relationships in Europe. Her deep understanding of their investment goals and of the private equity landscape make her a great fit for this position," said Mr. Freeze. "We welcome her to our growing team and are excited to build upon our strong momentum as we scale our business development efforts across the globe."

Ms. Elmore-Jones joins from The Carlyle Group where she was a Managing Director and Partner on the European investor relations team. Prior to that, she was the Director of European Communications, responsible for public relations and internal communications across Europe for Carlyle. With her hire, NPC continues to strengthen its presence in Europe, having recently appointed Ralph van Daalen as Head of Business Development, Netherlands and Ralph Hora as Partner and Head of DACH, Business Development.

Ms. Elmore-Jones added, "I am delighted to join the Nuveen Private Capital team and have long admired the breadth and depth of its global private capital platform. In particular, Churchill has a highly unique value proposition as a significant limited partner to hundreds of U.S. private equity firms, driving attractive deal flow across equity co-investments, secondaries and other strategies. I am looking forward to providing investors with differentiated access to these private equity opportunities and the attractive U.S. middle market."

NPC was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created a $75 billion private capital platform1 and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Churchill and Arcmont have deployed nearly $20 billion in support of U.S. and European private equity firms and their portfolio companies over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2024. NPC was recently recognized as 2024 Lender Firm of the Year in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards.2

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy and investment approach are driven by nearly 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more, visit www.churchillam.com.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €30 ($33) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €30 ($33) billion across more than 400 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a strong investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long-term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's presence spans Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Stockholm and New York. it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Churchill Asset Management LLC, registered investment advisor, is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiaries of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America and an affiliate of Nuveen, LLC. Certain products are distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

Investments in middle market loans are subject to certain risks. Please consider all risks carefully prior to investing in any particular strategy. These investments are subject to credit risk and potentially limited liquidity, as well as interest rate risk, currency risk, prepayment and extension risk, and inflation risk.

1 Committed capital figures are as of 30 Jun 2024 and are estimated and unaudited.

2 Selected as a "Lender Firm of the Year" in the 15th Annual International M&A Awards in July 2024 by an independent panel of judges appointed by the M&A Advisor. A nominal fee was required to submit the nomination. The press release can be found here.

