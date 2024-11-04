Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 10:18 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEEKOM's Mini Air12 Lite mini PC is now on sale for less than $200

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, just released its first model powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N series SoC. The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is a tiny desktop PC with an Intel N100 quad-core processor, DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe Gen3 SSD, and support for dual displays. The mini PC is now available on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website.


The Mini Air12 Lite measures 135.5*115.5*34.5mm (0.5L) and weighs about 1 kilogram. It features a single SO-DIMM slot which supports up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory, and an M.2 2280 slot that can accommodate a PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD of up to 1TB. The mini PC runs on a licensed copy of Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

At the core of the Mini Air12 Lite is the Intel Processor N100, a low-power chip designed to run at 6 to 15 watts. It has four highly efficient CPU cores which can hit maximum turbo frequency of 3.4GHz, 4 threads and 6MB Intel smart cache. The chip also features a 750 MHz Intel UHD Graphics iGPU with 24 execution units and support for DirectX 12.1, OpenCL 3.0 as well as 8K AV1 hardware-decoding.

While the Mini Air12 Lite is by no means a powerhouse, it should be able to handle most people's day-to-day home and office computing chores with ease. The Intel Processor N100's support for a wide range of video and audio formats also makes the Mini Air12 Lite a perfect streaming device. With a quiet cooling fan under the hood to dissipate the heat actively, the mini PC can run 24/7 as a home server without issue.

As tiny as it is, the Mini Air12 Lite is packed I/O, including four USB3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0, a DisplayPort 1.4, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm microphone jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the wireless front, this mini PC supports dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, but you can upgrade the wireless card when needed to.

The Mini Air12 Lite can be purchased on Amazon and GEEKOM's official website, the retail price for a unit with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD is under $200.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546663/image_5019393_30897877.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekoms-mini-air12-lite-mini-pc-is-now-on-sale-for-less-than-200-302295190.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.