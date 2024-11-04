Rooftop solar installations in Australia recorded a 6% jump in October, with the latest monthly data revealing that 279 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was installed on household and business roofs across the country last month. From pv magazine Australia The latest monthly update from market analyst SunWiz shows 279 MW of rooftop solar capacity (under 100 kW) was installed across Australia in October 2024, up 17 MW on the 262 MW that was installed in September. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the result is the best October on record and has seen the national market volumes ...

