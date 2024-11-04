Domainex is the first CRO to have installed the eProtein Discovery system

Installation of Nuclera's technology expands Domainex's protein production services

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery system, and Domainex, a multi-award winning provider of integrated, pre-clinical drug discovery services, today announced that Domainex is the first contract research organization (CRO) to have installed the eProtein Discovery system and offer protein production services using the technology.

Domainex provides a complete range of pre-clinical drug discovery services from protein production to medicinal chemistry for lead optimization. Installing eProtein Discovery expands Domainex's service offering and enhances the company's protein production workflows. Working with Domainex, more researchers will benefit from eProtein Discovery, supporting Nuclera's mission to better human health by enabling scientists to easily access the proteins they need for their drug discovery research. For companies that are not yet ready or able to invest in the instrument, this provides another route to access the technology.

Nuclera's eProtein Discovery system is designed to speed up protein expression and purification optimization in research labs, particularly those using AI including ML for protein design. Applying digital microfluidics alongside in situ protein detection assays and cell-free protein synthesis, eProtein Discovery enables rapid, scalable access to high-quality proteins, supporting both cell-free and cell-based expression methods. The system significantly reduces time and cost of these processes by automating construct screening, protein scale-up, and producing purified proteins for downstream functional testing in under 48 hours. The system accelerates workflows, achieving results in days rather than the months required by traditional cell-based methods.

Joseph Bertelsen, Chief Commercial Officer, Nuclera, commented: "We are excited to have trusted protein experts like Domainex as our first CRO Partner assisting us in making eProtein Discovery accessible to scientists worldwide. The eProtein Discovery system is poised to transform the landscape of protein research, making it an essential tool for anyone involved in the science of proteins. This installation reaffirms Nuclera's commitment to accelerating discovery through easy and fast protein production, ensuring every protein project begins on eProtein Discovery."

Natalie Winfield, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations, Domainex, added: "We are delighted to be the first CRO to offer a protein production service via the eProtein Discovery system. At Domainex, we are constantly evolving our service offering, ensuring that we have the latest and most innovative technologies, so we can apply optimal approaches to our clients' drug discovery programs."

For more information about Nuclera's eProtein Discovery system, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/

To learn more about our partnership with Domainex, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/company/partners/

