London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - ASI Games, a prominent name in digital games publishing (which publishes video games on consoles in partnership with large platform holders), has announced a strategic expansion with the launch of console publishing for web games and plans to reach new platforms. Under the auspices of ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES, this move marks a significant step forward for HTML5 developers and publishers worldwide.

ASI Games has currently ported and published 7+ console games in a short period of time, including the popular Skibidi Toilet Wars, and is also preparing to release 20+ HTML5 games from indie developers for consoles.

Based on open statistics, games from ASI Games on console platforms have added more than 210K+ players to the wishlist, and the total number of followers in the game community has reached 50K+.

Following successes on console platforms, ASI Games is now setting its sights on expanding to the world's biggest digital storefronts, including PC and mobile stores. This expansion aims to provide developers and players with broader access to ASI Games catalog, known for innovative and engaging titles that captivate a diverse audience.

As part of key aspect of ASI Games' philosophy is to empower game developers. By focusing on reducing fees to 30% and offering developers an industry-leading revenue split, ASI Games ensures maximum profitability for creators.

For more information, visit https://asigames.online.

