TOPCon is currently the most competitive of solar technologies, according to Astronergy CEO Dr. Chuan Lu. He says he believes that TOPCon will become the mainstream technology in the next two to three years and that the solar market will continue to grow over the long term. Why has Astronergy focused on TOPCon solar technology and what advances have you made with it? Dr. Lu: Astronergy successfully launched its n-type TOPCon cell into mass production in 2022, ahead of our major competitors, and we have quickly upgraded all our production lines from p-type to n-type. Our continued research on TOPCon ...

