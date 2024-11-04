Metrel, a Slovenian measurement equipment supplier, says its new electrical installation safety tester can assess systems with a maximum voltage of up to 1,500 V and a maximum short circuit current of 40 A. Slovenian measurement equipment manufacturer Metrel has released a new multifunctional electrical installation safety tester for PV systems. Its MI 3114 PV Tester can test systems with a maximum voltage of up to 1,500 V and a maximum short circuit current of 40 A. "It supports testing in compliance with the IEC 62446-1 standard and supports all measurement procedures, which cover all category ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...