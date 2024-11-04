Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the appointment of Vincenza Viele as Head of Claims, and Alessandro Majerna as Head of PI and Cyber for Executive Professional Lines, in Italy.

"We are excited to expand our team in Italy with professionals who bring both excellent capabilities and strong character to our organization," said Leonardo Castrichino, Country Manager, Italy, BHSI. "With our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, it is particularly exciting that Vincenza is joining our leadership team to oversee delivery of our all-important product, exceptional claims service."

"Alessandro will focus on building our PI and cyber business with customers and brokers in Italy," said Marco Vantellino, Head of Executive Professional Lines, BHSI in Italy. "Alessandro comes to BHSI with excellent experience and a passion for his work that will serve our business, our customers, and our brokers well in Italy and beyond."

Vincenza (Cinzia) joins BHSI with more than 24 years of loss adjusting and claims management experience. Over the course of her career, she has held various senior-level positions overseeing complex property and casualty claims for large corporate customers as well as multinational programs. She is based in Milan and can be reached at Cinzia.Viele@bhspecialty.com.

Alessandro comes to BHSI with more than 15 years of experience specializing in individual and corporate professional indemnity and Cyber. He is based in Milan and can be reached at Alessandro.Majerna@bhspecialty.com.

In Italy, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI).

