Hospitality Digital Services (HDS), a leading cloud-based digital solutions provider, has partnered with UK-based Fintech DNA Payments offering HDS's clients the latest in simple unified payments.

The partnership will bring greater payments functionality to a range of hospitality businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, stadia, and more. Merchants can now use an app-less, single-integrated payment solution with popular payment methods and modern mobile terminals under one roof.

By integrating HDS Cloud Apps ePOS system with DNA Payments' underlying payments infrastructure, merchants can access a reliable, flexible, frictionless payment solution. The system is designed to make it easy for merchants to manage every payment touchpoint via mobile point-of-sale devices at the table, fixed on the countertop for order and kitchen management, staffless self-service kiosks, or payments on the go. The cloud-based ePOS operates 24/7, constantly connected to the cloud, with no constraints during peak hours.

"Point-of-Sale is where we're seeing some of the biggest innovation in hospitality as brands look for better ways to serve their customers. At DNA Payments, we're proud to be powering new products and services for the UK's leading hospitality brands. Partnering with HDS, leaders in the ePOS space, we're delivering comprehensive solutions for every hospitality use case," added Nurlan Zhagiparov, Director and Co-Founder of DNA Payments.

"HDS was formed 5 years ago and during this time, developed a suite of cloud-based modules that made our software the only all-in-one SaaS platform on the market. Designed to fix the digital pain points within the hospitality and retail tech spaces. All functionality has been derived from our customers. Our superpower is listening and developing," said Gareth Winterton, CEO of Hospitality Digital Services.

"Working with DNA Payments, we have an aligned vision on innovation. Point of sale is a strength in both of our companies. That's what makes this a strong partnership," he added.

Installations of the new service have already begun, with dozens of terminals already in place across the UK. Early adopters include football training grounds and community training facilities, offering hospitality services and now accepting payments at the table via a QR Code.

About Hospitality Digital Services

HDS is a cloud-based solutions company for the hospitality and retail sectors. Innovation and our customers at the heart of all we do. Our goal 5 years ago was to be a positive disruption in a crowded market. We launched the first app-less mobile ordering platform in the UK. On the back of this we listened to our customers and instead of focusing on integrations, built all that the industry needed under a single SaaS platform.

We specialise in EPOS and all things point of sale. Whether that be payments, loyalty, kitchen ordering, compliance, event management, ticket sales, digital signage, mobile ordering, self-serve kiosks and feedback plus a whole lot more.

We believe we are positive disruption, market-leading and the most innovative.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience. Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

