dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Unrath as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

As the new COO of dynaCERT and the future Managing Director of dynaCERT GmbH based in Germany, Mr. Unrath will assist the President with hands on supervision and senior responsibilities leading the enterprise's further development and international global world-wide expansion with a view of growing the sales volume of the Company's products and the Company's new production initiatives.

Mr. Kevin Unrath is a dedicated and results-driven executive with a track record and comprehensive experience in international leadership roles in the Automotive and the Off Highway industry as well as in Precision Machining.

Mr. Unrath brings to dynaCERT top management level expertise having managed numerous entities. Mr. Unrath also brings to dynaCERT his experience in successfully driving profitable growth, performance increases, sustainable technology road mapping and digital transformation. He is keen on leading and further propelling dynaCERT's influence and positive impact in the hydrogen marketplace.

Mr. Unrath has impressive business experience. He worked for six years at Hatz Motorenfabrik GmbH Co. KG and Hatz Components GmbH Co. KG where he grew sales and specialized in Lead Generation, Market Study, Target Customer Definition, and Customer Journey Development. He also achieved numerous milestones in Corporate Development such as founding, setup and development of the Hatz Components GmbH and M&A Process.

He also worked eight years with MAN Truck Bus in several functions such as Head of MAN Spare Parts Production Systems, Project-Lead and PMO. He gained deep knowledge in topics such as Restructuring of Worldwide Spare Parts "Management Logistics Network", setup of New Spare Parts Central Warehouse, Management Restructuring of Logistics and Logistics Processes as well as Warehousing Supply Chain Management

Mr. Unrath holds a Technical Master's Degree Master of Science in Logistics, Infrastructure, Mobility from TU Hamburg-Harburg focusing on "Production and Logistics", and a Business Administration degree from Technical University of Applied Sciences in Würzburg including pre-degree (Bachelor) studies at FH Ludwigshafen am Rhein where he majored in Marketing ASEAN with a focus on Japan.

Kevin Unrath, Chief Operating Officer of dynaCERT, stated, "I am looking forward to working at dynaCERT and expanding the HydraGEN Technology for retrofitting combustion engines worldwide. The market for this innovation is now ready and we will focus on further and accelerated growth worldwide. The core of my job as COO at dynaCERT will be to optimize the sales process to increase sales as well as to ensure that customer expectations are met and that the various models of HydraGEN units are available in a timely manner in continued quality and sufficient quantities. Particularly considering the European Union's "Green Deal", a sustained global interest for our devices can be expected because they are designed to help companies measure and improve their results for ESG reports."

Bernd Krueper, President Director of dynaCERT, stated, "In the past few months, I have met several customers, investors and governmental authorities worldwide and explained to them our HydraGEN Technology and the diversity of our hardware and software product offerings. The fuel consumption savings and emissions reductions are convincing and impressive. Additionally, I will continue to foster the drive forward to meet the needs of application specific requirements of our customers. Considering the huge efforts necessary to reduce fuel saving of a typical automotive or Industrial engine that generally goes into achieving savings in the automotive industry, I am absolutely thrilled that dynaCERT has a product available today that is designed to achieve important fuel savings and reductions in carbon emissions. Our compact and easy to install HydraGEN models provide an outstanding solution for clients. I have worked in the past successfully with Kevin Unrath. I welcome him to dynaCERT and look forward to continuing our excellent teamwork now that we are both working together at dynaCERT. I look forward to working with Kevin Unrath and the outstanding team."

Jim Payne, Chairman CEO of dynaCERT, stated, "The dynaCERT Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Kevin Unrath as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. As we welcome Kevin, I am delighted with the continued growth and expertise of our management team along with the expansion of our data centre as we move into the new era of carbon credits with our HydraGEN Technology. Bernd and Kevin bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in growing companies within the diesel engine industry worldwide, their history and network of people and companies they bring along with their proven track record is extremely timely as we continue to grow."

Pursuant to its stock Option Plan and in accordance with regulatory requirements, the Company announces that it has issued 1,500,000 options to purchase its common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company, the exercise price of each such option being $0.25 per share for a period expiring November 1, 2029.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

