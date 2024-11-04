Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 11:10 Uhr
Olon SpA: Olon is ready to host productions in the new facility dedicated to ultra-potent compounds

MILAN, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olon, API provider and CDMO global player, confirms the schedule for the construction of its new facility dedicated to ultra-potent compounds in Rodano (Milan) and to have already successfully completed the installation and validation of the new Small Scale Production Area within the facility; the installation of the plant for large-scale production will also be completed shortly, with completion scheduled for January 2025. The commercial-scale line will be fully integrated with the small-scale line. The new plant, fully designed to produce payloads, linker payloads, and ultra-potent APIs, is already ready to accommodate small-scale GMP production. In addition to being equipped with the most advanced systems to operate at the highest level of control, it has a dedicated quality control department and storage areas for active ingredients.

"It is a new line that is highly advanced not only in terms of the technological level of its production facilities and design. But also, because it represents a real 'factory within a factory', with a warehouse area and a QC department. This will make it possible to handle highly active molecules in a straightforward and safer way, reducing the risks of contamination," explains Marcello Buson, Head of Global Operations of the Olon Group.

The area is also equipped with an HPLC preparation system for product purification and a lyophiliser for subsequent isolation, as well as being equipped with the widest range of analytical instruments.

Olon, with years of expertise in HPAPIs, announced in May 2023 an investment of 25 million of euros in the new dedicated to ultra-potent compounds facility, within the plant of Rodano (Milan, Italy).

The new project foresees the complete construction of a new building, within which a second 'shell' will be built, containing the production facility and the quality control and research and development areas, as well as all auxiliary facilities.

www.olonspa.com / Linkedin@Olon

Media contact

Sabrina Spina

sspina@olonspa.it - mobile 338.6674289


