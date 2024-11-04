Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 11:14 Uhr
80 Leser
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Advances Global Reach with Strategic Visits to UAE and Uzbekistan by Chairman Yang Dongsheng

  • XCMG Celebrates 27 Years in the UAE with the Launch of a Value-Added Business Center and Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contracts
  • UzXCMG Joint Venture Marks a Decade of Success with the Rollout of Its 3,000th Locally Manufactured Unit

XUZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), recently visited the UAE and Uzbekistan, witnessing significant milestones including the signing of multi-million yuan contracts in the regions, witnessing the launch of its first Value-Added Business Center, and celebrating the production of the 3,000th piece of equipment at UzXCMG, XCMG's first manufacturing base in Central Asia.

During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Chairman Yang attended a grand opening ceremony for a new 4S store alongside local distributor Saqer Falcon Company. This event also marked the signing of initial contracts worth several million yuan. Highlighting this trip was the inauguration of XCMG's first overseas Value-Added Business Center in Abu Dhabi, focusing on recycling used equipment tailored for demands in the MENA region.

"The aftermarket is our treasure trove; we are committed to promoting our renew-and-resell initiatives for used equipment extensively into international markets," Yang emphasized.

In Uzbekistan, Yang visited UzXCMG to celebrate its 10th anniversary by rolling out its 3,000th unit of locally manufactured equipment. The visit also included the inauguration of a customs warehouse and signing an agreement with the representatives of Khwarezm regional government to establish the XCMG Modern Construction Equipment Industrial Academy.

Yang expressed confidence in deepening cooperation within Uzbekistan under the Company's localized strategy "In Uzbekistan, For Uzbekistan." He emphasized this approach as foundational for transforming UzXCMG into Central Asia's production hub over the next decade, injecting new vitality into regional development.

Over ten years, UzXCMG has delivered thousands of units widely used across mining, municipal engineering, and agricultural irrigation projects within Central Asia.

These visits not only reinforced existing relationship, but also provided insights into further market needs and business environments essential for exploring local opportunities. Chairman Yang engaged deeply with local business partners to understand market demands better and enhance business environments-laying a solid foundation for expanding market opportunities.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-advances-global-reach-with-strategic-visits-to-uae-and-uzbekistan-by-chairman-yang-dongsheng-302295235.html

