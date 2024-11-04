ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 190.0 (157.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 7.4 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 197.4 (163.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1691.7 (1402.4) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Oct
23-Oct
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
28.8
28.6
1 %
242.7
245.7
-1 %
Central Europe
53.7
41.7
29 %
448.1
344.7
30 %
East Europe
34.2
31.2
10 %
314,0
312.5
0 %
South & West Europe
36.6
26.3
39 %
301.1
206.5
46 %
The Baltics
10.1
10,0
1 %
79.6
76.8
4 %
North America
19.4
17.1
13 %
153.4
84.9
81 %
Asia-Pacific
5.5
2.0
175 %
53.1
43.0
23 %
Africa
1.7
0.8
113 %
12.5
10.8
16 %
Zinzino
190.0
157.7
20 %
1604.5
1324.9
21 %
Faun Pharma
7.4
6.2
19 %
87.2
77.5
13 %
Zinzino Group
197.4
163.9
20 %
1691.7
1402.4
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
