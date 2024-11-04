Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
04.11.24
PR Newswire
04.11.2024
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 190.0 (157.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 7.4 (6.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 197.4 (163.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1691.7 (1402.4) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Oct

23-Oct

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

28.8

28.6

1 %

242.7

245.7

-1 %

Central Europe

53.7

41.7

29 %

448.1

344.7

30 %

East Europe

34.2

31.2

10 %

314,0

312.5

0 %

South & West Europe

36.6

26.3

39 %

301.1

206.5

46 %

The Baltics

10.1

10,0

1 %

79.6

76.8

4 %

North America

19.4

17.1

13 %

153.4

84.9

81 %

Asia-Pacific

5.5

2.0

175 %

53.1

43.0

23 %

Africa

1.7

0.8

113 %

12.5

10.8

16 %

Zinzino

190.0

157.7

20 %

1604.5

1324.9

21 %

Faun Pharma

7.4

6.2

19 %

87.2

77.5

13 %

Zinzino Group

197.4

163.9

20 %

1691.7

1402.4

21 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2024,c4060651

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4060651/bd868bd48e761aa5.pdf

2410 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2024-302295237.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
