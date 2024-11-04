On October 26th and 27th, the "Culture Tour of Beijing Opera," a key project by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, debuted in Paris. The event showcased Chinese traditional culture through small-scale Beijing Opera performances, interactive intangible cultural heritage experiences, a "Hello, Beijing" photo exhibition, and flashmob video productions.

Prominent attendees included Liu Hongge, Director of the China Cultural Center in Paris, Josiane GAUDE, First Deputy Mayor of the 7th Arrondissement, Liu Yuanxia, Director of the Art Division at the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, and Wang Hairu, Deputy Director of the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center.

The "Hello, Beijing" photo exhibition highlighted historical buildings along Beijing's central axis and emerging tourist attractions. It also displayed Beijing's inbound tourism brochure and cultural products from the "Culture Tour of Beijing Opera" and the "Global Zodiac Design Competition," providing guests with a panoramic view of Beijing's cultural diversity.

Performers from the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts enchanted the audience with "The Deep Night," a piece that beautifully combines power and melody, capturing the essence of Beijing Opera. The program included the classic Mei School play "The Drunken Beauty."

In the intangible cultural heritage area, Lang Jiaziyu showcased Beijing Opera figures made from dough, while Yang Yue created vivid facial masks from red paper. Wang Shang, from the Imperial Kitchen brand, offered Beijing Opera-themed pastries, allowing guests to enjoy the rich flavors of traditional Chinese snacks.

In July 2024, the "Beijing Central Axis: A Building Ensemble Exhibiting the Ideal Order of the Chinese Capital" was included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This central axis serves as an "artery" for both cities and symbolizes their cultural significance.

The "Culture Tour of Beijing Opera" flashmob team performed at iconic sites along the central axes of Beijing and Paris, creating artistic dialogues between Chinese opera and French ballet. This event beautifully blended the unique splendors of both cultures, celebrating their rich heritage and fostering cultural exchange.

