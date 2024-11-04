The Swiss manufacturer said the cell was developed in partnership with Echion Technologies, which supplied the niobium-based active anode material. It has greater energy density and faster charging compared to LTO technologies. From ESS News Swiss energy solutions company Leclanché has released XN50, the world's first commercial Li-ion cell with a niobium-based active anode material, the company said in a statement. Supplied by the UK's Echion Technologies, the XNO trade-marked material enables 50% higher energy density than LTO technologies (lithium-titanate or lithium-titanium-oxide), fast ...

