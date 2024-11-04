Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's New Brand Evolution Wins Two Red Dot Awards for Brand Design Excellence

Bombardier's new brand evolution is honored with a "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award, with the new logo, the Bombardier Mach, receiving the internationally sought-after "Red Dot" label

Bombardier's award-winning new brand evolution will be showcased in Germany at the Museum of Communication in Berlin and at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, providing international exposure to the work that went into the creation of the acclaimed brand expression





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that its new brand evolution has been recognized with the internationally established "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design in the 2024 Red Dot Award. This sought-after recognition celebrates the exceptional design and creativity of Bombardier's newly introduced brand evolution. Additionally, Bombardier has received a "Red Dot" prize for the excellence of its logo redesign, further highlighting the company's commitment to design sophistication.

The new brand evolution, unveiled earlier this year, pays tribute to the company's unique approach to its customers and stakeholders, and mirrors Bombardier's culture and talented employees. The initiative was deployed to represent Bombardier's evolution as a company with a sole focus on designing, building and servicing the world's best business jets, while reasserting its bold innovative spirit, entrepreneurial roots and deeply entrenched family values. At the centre of Bombardier's new visual expression, the redesigned logo features the silhouette of an aircraft breaking the sound barrier- an ode to the company's continued ambition and a symbol of its unwavering commitment to delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care.

"The Bombardier brand is iconic and renown for its heritage and industry-defining engineering, and evolving its brand identity was an incredible opportunity and a humbling journey," said Ève Laurier, Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, Bombardier. "Red Dot's esteemed distinctions reaffirm that Bombardier truly belongs with the world's leading inspirational brands."

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide and honours quality, creative achievement, and vision. Winning the "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award places Bombardier among the top inspiring brands of our time. The recognition for the logo redesign underscores the meticulous attention to detail and the strategic thinking that went into creating a visual identity that resonates with Bombardier's diverse clientele: leaders who shape the world.

This year's Red Dot winners were celebrated during an award ceremony on November 1st in Berlin, Germany.

Bombardier's award-winning work will be showcased at the Museum of Communication in Berlin from November 2024 to January 2025, followed by an exhibition at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen in Spring 2025. Bombardier's rebranding journey will also be showcased through an interview in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, featuring its collaboration with Lippincott, a global branding and experience agency.

These two Red Dot awards add to the other 2024 accolades won by Bombardier for its new brand image, including awards by Graphis Design, Brand Impact and Transform North America.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. We are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Marie-Andrée Charron

+1-514-441-2598

marie-andree.charron@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier is a registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fef8bede-beac-48cb-be88-339f601bccb7