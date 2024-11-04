Josh Miller, Epique Realty CEO Awarded 2024 Tech Trendsetters Distinction From HousingWire

Prestigious award honors top product and technology leaders bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Epique Realty is proud to announce that its CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Miller, has been named a HousingWire 2024 Tech Trendsetter, recognizing his visionary approach to redefining the brokerage experience through leading-edge technology and strategic support. A pioneer in agent-centric technology, Josh's commitment to innovation and empowering real estate agents has earned him this prestigious honor. Tech Trendsetters Awards distinguishes the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.





Josh's Epique Co-Founders, CFO Janice Delcid and COO Christopher Miller were united in their praise and enthusiasm for Josh's outstanding award, "Epique is thrilled to celebrate this well-deserved honor and recognition of Josh's innovative and visionary leadership."

In co-founding Epique Realty, Josh has reimagined the real estate brokerage model, creating a comprehensive, all-inclusive experience for agents that goes beyond traditional support. With an early focus on artificial intelligence, Miller developed Epique.ai-a groundbreaking platform aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity for real estate professionals. Epique.ai not only powers daily operations of Epique agents but has also gained global recognition industry-wide, with more than 100,000 site hits within its first month of launch. As one of the first AI-certified, agent-centric brokerages, Epique stands out as a leader in driving technological advancements in real estate.

Miller's impressive career, marked by a background in Economics from Harvard and over a decade of marketing experience as a CMO, AI, and app development, brings a unique perspective to the real estate industry. In less than a year, Epique Realty grew from 300 agents to over 3,000 across 32 states, transforming a Texas-based startup into a national, inspirational powerhouse. This exponential growth is a testament to Epique's unique, agent-first approach, even during challenging economic times.

CFO Janice Delcid reports, "At the heart of Josh's vision is a commitment to agent well-being and success. Epique Realty provides a comprehensive suite of benefits at no cost to agents, including healthcare, vision and dental coverage, roadside assistance, and essential business tools like CRM access, listing photos, and personalized marketing materials. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Epique Realty has also created an incomparable support system that empowers agents who have reported saving $25,000 plus annually while enhancing their business performance."

"I am honored and grateful to accept this award for the whole Epique team," announced CEO Josh Miller.

"Our vision is reshaping the real estate industry, proving that a brokerage can be both agent-focused and tech-driven. I hope my work with Epique.ai and our commitment to continuous innovation and improvement is setting a precedent for brokerages and will have a lasting impact on all agents' success."

Epique.ai exemplifies Josh's dedication to democratizing success for agents, offering them powerful AI tools to streamline everyday tasks, from generating property descriptions to executing strategic marketing campaigns. Recognized as the #1 AI tool for real estate agents by publications like Ascendix and Real Trends, Epique.ai brings natural language processing capabilities to agents' fingertips, helping them focus more on client relationships and closing deals.

"Epique Realty's rapid growth and its commitment to agent success illustrate the impact of Josh's visionary and inspirational approach," adds COO Christopher Miller. By combining innovative technology with an agent-centric model, Epique Realty has not only disrupted the traditional brokerage landscape but has also paved the way for the future of real estate, demonstrating that a brokerage can be both transformative and empowering."

Epique Realty is more than a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to empowering agents to thrive and succeed, Epique provides state-of-the-art AI technology, unprecedented benefits, extraordinary support, and a wealth of resources. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is transforming the real estate industry, one success story at a time. BeEpique

