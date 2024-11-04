Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the initial seventeen holes from the larger-ongoing infill drill program to expand the maiden resource at the Richmond Hill Gold Project ("Richmond Hill"). The results from the infill drill program will be incorporated into an updated S-K 1300 Initial Assessment ("Initial Assessment or Report") in Q1 2025. The maiden S-K 1300 resource, which was announced on April 30, 2024 outlined an Indicated Resource of 51.83 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.80 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 1.33 million ounces and Inferred Resource of 58.06 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.61 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) for 1.13 million ounces.

Highlights:

The initial infill drill results have encountered further gold mineralization from the central portion of the Richmond Hill resource area, consistent with results reported in our maiden resource. This drilling was conducted in areas where the original resource block model contained gaps, supporting our belief that the initial resource could be significantly expanded with additional infill drilling.

Highlighted intersections include:

RH24C-077 intersected - 0.76 g/t Au over 24.4 meters

RH24C-083 intersected - 0.70 g/t Au over 13.8 meters

RH24C-085 intersected - 1.10 g/t Au over 17.9 meters

RH24C-088A intersected - 0.96 g/t Au over 41.5 meters

RH24C-099 intersected - 1.15 g/t Au over 51.7 meters

The resource remains open in all directions and has potential for improvement with additional drilling, metallurgical work to improve recoveries, and incorporation of silver in the resource. To this point, our 2024 program has focused on infill drilling. We continue to have significant opportunities to step-out with expansion drilling now currently in progress at Richmond Hill.

An updated S-K 1300 resource estimate is planned for Q1 2025 and a S-K 1300 Initial Assessment with cash flow analysis is planned for Q2 2025. We expect to include an additional 88 new drill holes totaling 17,000 meters in the updated resource.

James Berry, VP of Exploration said, "We are very pleased to see that initial results from our infill drill program are adding ounces to our current S-K 1300 resource. The results to date show grades and widths consistent with drill holes in the original block model, and support an expansion of gold mineralization including shallow oxide mineralization. We look forward to continuing our infill program on the other zones identified in our Initial Assessment for follow up drilling."

Table 1. Released Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2

Hole # From To Depth Interval* Gold From To Depth Interval* Gold Mineral Type g x

m m m m m g/t ft ft ft ft oz/ton RH24C-075 14.8 20.1 16 5.4 2.07 48.5 66.1 51.0 17.6 0.060 Tert 11 38.4 41.6 39 3.2 0.81 126.0 136.4 128.0 10.4 0.024 Tert 3 157.2 160.9 157 3.7 1.57 515.8 527.8 516.0 12.0 0.046 Tert 6 166.7 170.7 166 4.0 1.10 547.0 560.1 545.0 13.1 0.032 Tert 4 182.5 185.8 181 3.3 0.57 598.7 609.5 594.0 10.8 0.017 Tert 2 190.4 198.2 188 7.8 0.54 624.8 650.4 617.0 25.6 0.016 Tert 4 208.1 213.5 206 5.4 1.51 682.9 700.5 675.0 17.6 0.044 Tert 8 220.5 223.0 217 2.4 1.30 723.5 731.5 712.0 8.0 0.038 TꞒd 3 RH24C-076 82.5 89.0 63 6.4 1.10 270.8 291.9 207.0 21.1 0.032 TꞒd 7 178.0 185.4 133 7.4 2.02 583.9 608.2 437.0 24.3 0.059 TꞒd / Tert 15 226.7 233.8 177 7.2 0.69 743.7 767.2 581.0 23.5 0.020 TꞒd / TBx 5 238.7 244.7 187 6.0 0.95 783.2 802.9 615.0 19.7 0.028 TꞒd 6 RH24C-077 41.6 66.1 29 24.4 0.76 136.6 216.7 96.0 80.1 0.022 TꞒd 19 77.5 80.4 48 2.9 0.74 254.4 263.8 156.0 9.4 0.021 Tert 2 112.1 117.2 66 5.2 0.83 367.7 384.6 218.0 16.9 0.024 TꞒd 4 RH24C-078 0.0 3.0 0 3.0 0.61 0.0 9.7 0.0 9.7 0.018 TꞒd 2 11.2 13.9 13 2.7 0.88 36.7 45.6 43.0 8.9 0.026 Tert 2 RH24C-079 145.2 148.1 152 2.9 0.90 476.3 485.9 499.0 9.6 0.026 TpꞒ 3 173.5 177.7 178 4.2 0.84 569.3 583.1 583.0 13.8 0.024 TBx 4 181.1 184.4 185 3.3 1.51 594.3 605.0 606.0 10.7 0.044 TBx 5 212.0 218.6 191 6.6 0.49 695.4 717.2 625.0 21.8 0.014 TBx 3 222.8 230.2 223 7.4 0.65 731.1 755.3 732.0 24.2 0.019 TBx 5 244.7 248.2 243 3.5 0.62 802.9 814.3 796.0 11.4 0.018 TBx 2 317.3 328.9 287 11.6 0.68 1041.0 1079.2 942.0 38.2 0.020 TBx / TpꞒ 8 370.6 379.3 308 8.7 0.76 1216.0 1244.5 1012.0 28.5 0.022 TBX 7 RH24C-080 154.4 158.2 164 3.7 0.92 506.6 518.9 537.0 12.3 0.027 TpꞒ 3 231.5 236.1 247 4.6 0.51 759.4 774.5 811.0 15.1 0.015 TBx 2 245.1 251.1 261 6.1 0.74 804.0 823.9 856.0 19.9 0.022 TpꞒ 4 254.9 258.8 271 3.9 0.67 836.4 849.1 889.0 12.7 0.019 TpꞒ 3 RH24C-081 131.9 140.2 135 8.3 0.75 432.7 460.0 443.0 27.3 0.022 TpꞒ 6 162.8 184.1 164 21.3 0.52 534.0 604.0 537.0 70.0 0.015 TpꞒ 11 RH24C-082 5.2 10.1 5 4.9 0.45 17.0 33.0 18.0 16.0 0.013 TꞒd / Tert 2 92.1 99.6 91 7.5 1.08 302.1 326.7 299.0 24.6 0.032 TpꞒ 8 115.7 128.7 114 13.0 0.56 379.7 422.4 373.0 42.7 0.016 TpꞒ 7 149.6 156.6 148 7.1 1.01 490.7 513.9 485.0 23.2 0.030 TpꞒ 7 287.7 291.3 286 3.6 0.82 944.0 955.7 938.0 11.7 0.024 TpꞒ 3 313.5 319.2 308 5.7 1.03 1028.5 1047.2 1012.0 18.7 0.030 TBx 6 361.8 364.5 356 2.7 0.56 1187.0 1196.0 1168.0 9.0 0.016 TpꞒ 2 RH24C-083 70.1 83.9 42 13.8 0.70 230.0 275.2 139.0 45.2 0.020 TpꞒ /Tert 10 93.1 95.8 54 2.7 1.44 305.4 314.4 176.0 9.0 0.042 TpꞒ 4 RH24C-084 24.1 29.2 10 5.1 0.57 79.2 95.9 33.0 16.7 0.017 TpꞒ /Tert 3 97.0 100.3 45 3.3 0.82 318.3 329.0 147.0 10.7 0.024 TpꞒ 3 180.4 185.4 69 5.0 0.56 592.0 608.3 228.0 16.3 0.016 TpꞒ /Tert 3 192.7 197.0 80 4.3 0.62 632.2 646.3 262.0 14.1 0.018 TpꞒ 3 208.0 214.4 92 6.4 0.93 682.3 703.4 303.0 21.1 0.027 TpꞒ 6 RH24C-085 29.4 38.3 23 9.0 0.81 96.4 125.8 77.0 29.4 0.023 TBx 7 43.3 46.0 35 2.7 1.19 142.0 150.8 115.0 8.8 0.035 TBx 3 72.1 90.0 54 17.9 1.10 236.5 295.3 176.0 58.8 0.032 TBx 20 115.3 132.2 82 16.9 0.96 378.3 433.6 270.0 55.3 0.028 TBx 16 142.0 147.4 100 5.4 0.81 466.0 483.6 327.0 17.6 0.024 TpꞒ 4 162.9 170.9 112 8.0 0.77 534.5 560.7 367.0 26.2 0.022 TpꞒ 6 231.5 236.3 156 4.8 0.94 759.4 775.3 511.0 15.9 0.027 Tert 5 241.0 244.3 162 3.2 0.60 790.8 801.4 530.0 10.6 0.017 TpꞒ 2 RH24C-086 21.3 33.1 16 11.8 0.64 69.8 108.6 53.0 38.8 0.019 TꞒd 8 83.4 86.7 56 3.3 0.51 273.6 284.5 184.0 10.9 0.015 TBx 2 195.9 206.7 102 10.7 0.63 642.8 678.0 334.0 35.2 0.018 TꞒd / TBx 7 223.7 227.1 107 3.4 0.73 734.0 745.0 352.0 11.0 0.021 TBx 2 238.2 243.1 119 4.9 2.46 781.4 797.5 389.0 16.1 0.072 TpꞒ 12 252.8 256.1 121 3.4 0.88 829.3 840.3 398.0 11.0 0.026 TpꞒ 3 291.7 295.3 139 3.5 1.07 957.1 968.7 456.0 11.6 0.031 TpꞒ 4 RH24C-087 10.7 13.7 11 3.0 1.94 35.1 44.9 36.0 9.8 0.056 TꞒd 6 28.5 35.4 27 6.9 0.80 93.4 116.0 90.0 22.6 0.023 TꞒd 6 153.3 159.1 109 5.8 0.68 503 522.1 356.0 19.1 0.020 TBx 4 185.2 197.8 125 12.5 0.63 607.7 648.8 410.0 41.1 0.018 Tert 8 216.9 238.4 141 21.5 0.77 711.5 782.0 464.0 70.5 0.023 TBx 17 278.4 282.8 173 4.4 0.71 913.4 927.7 567.0 14.3 0.021 TBx 3 322.4 338.4 199 16.0 1.78 1057.9 1110.4 652.0 52.5 0.052 TBx 29 RH24C-088 175.3 178.5 109 3.1 2.62 575.2 585.5 359.0 10.3 0.076 TBx 8 RH24C-088A 187.7 205.2 112.8 17.4 0.67 615.9 673.1 370.0 57.2 0.020 TBx 12 270.6 274.9 143.3 4.3 0.53 887.8 902.0 470.0 14.2 0.015 TpꞒ 2 287.3 328.8 146.3 41.5 0.96 942.5 1078.8 480.0 136.3 0.028 TpꞒ / TBx 40 332.4 346.0 155.4 13.5 1.11 1090.7 1135.1 510.0 44.4 0.032 TBx 15 RH24C-099 3.2 6.2 2.4 3.0 0.56 10.5 20.5 8.0 10 0.016 Tert 2 9.1 12.3 6.7 3.3 0.64 29.7 40.5 22.0 10.8 0.019 Tert 2 30.0 32.8 20.7 2.8 0.85 98.4 107.7 68.0 9.3 0.025 TpꞒ 2 49.1 60.0 34.4 10.9 0.90 161.1 196.8 113.0 35.7 0.026 TpꞒ 10 84.9 88.1 54.3 3.2 0.61 278.7 289.2 178.0 10.5 0.018 TpꞒ 2 93.5 105.8 59.4 12.3 0.65 306.6 347.0 195.0 40.4 0.019 TpꞒ 8 109.1 112.5 70.1 3.4 0.96 358.0 369.0 230.0 11.0 0.028 TpꞒ 3 122.4 127.3 78.6 4.8 0.70 401.7 417.6 258.0 15.9 0.021 TpꞒ 3 132.9 184.6 85.6 51.7 1.15 436.1 605.8 281.0 169.7 0.034 TpꞒ 60 186.4 195.0 122.8 8.6 0.80 611.4 639.7 403.0 28.3 0.023 TBx 7 199.2 215.0 133.8 15.8 1.70 653.5 705.5 439.0 52.0 0.050 TpꞒ 27 219.0 226.6 145.4 7.6 0.79 718.6 743.6 477.0 25 0.023 TpꞒ 6 RH24C-101 24.7 31.5 17.7 6.8 0.84 81.1 103.5 58.0 22.4 0.024 TpꞒ 6 40.8 43.3 29.6 2.6 2.22 133.7 142.2 97.0 8.5 0.065 TpꞒ 6 54.3 62.3 39.3 8.0 0.81 178.2 204.5 129.0 26.3 0.023 TpꞒ 6 86.9 92.5 63.1 5.6 1.10 285.2 303.5 207.0 18.3 0.032 TpꞒ 6 98.3 103.0 71.9 4.7 1.00 322.4 337.9 236.0 15.5 0.029 TpꞒ 5 105.8 107.8 77.4 2.0 1.02 347.1 353.7 254.0 6.6 0.030 TpꞒ 2 112.6 117.3 82.0 4.7 0.81 369.3 384.7 269.0 15.4 0.024 TpꞒ 4

The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); Tertiary breccia hosted mineralization ("TBx"); Cambrian Deadwood Fm hosted Tertiary mineralization ("TꞒd"); Tertiary intrusive hosted mineralization ("Tert"); and Precambrian hosted Tertiary mineralization ("TpꞒ"). True thickness unknown.





Figure 1. Plan view of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill highlighted drill holes from infill program to update the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8218/228710_420a07467438ba39_002full.jpg

The infill and step-out drilling at the Richmond Hill Gold Project to update the S-K 1300 resource estimate is one of three ongoing drill programs being advanced by the Company - the other two being Homestake Mine-style gold mineralization in the JB Gold Zone and Tertiary epithermal gold mineralization in the Unionville Zone at Maitland. The Unionville Zone at Maitland is approximately 2,100 meters east of the Richmond Hill Gold Project, which also contains Tertiary mineralization.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this news release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this announcement that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding the drilling to be completed in 2024 and 2025; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources; the grade potential of the drilling completed after the effective date of the Initial Assessment; the timing for the updated S-K 1300 Initial Assessments to be released in 2025 or thereafter; and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

