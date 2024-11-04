Matrix Executions, an agency-only broker dealer and trading technology provider, has launched a full coverage, electronic access solution to the global trading hours session (GTH) offered by CBOE. This enhancement to the Matrix technology infrastructure allows institutional traders the ability to trade and hedge broad-based market volatility in S&P 500 Index, CBOE Volatility Index, and Mini-SPX Index listed options nearly 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Matrix's GTH electronic access will allow traders to route and execute orders in the SPX, VIX, and XSP options during the global trading session from 7:15pm 8:15am CST. The updated technology and coverage will also allow for extended US Equity trading between 3am-7pm CST. These extended hours are in addition to Matrix's coverage in the US regular trading and options curb sessions.

"After the GTH launch last year, we worked to offer partial access in extended hours to learn the nuances of how to deal in the fragmented sessions. This helped us gain the experience and learned what it would take to offer complete coverage over the entire session," said Allen Greenberg, COO of Matrix Executions.

GTH access allows domestic traders to initiate or hedge positions overnight and empowers global traders in the EMEA and APAC regions to interact in the US options market during their local trading hours. Matrix's plans to incorporate Matrix QRX ATS technology into their GTH order routing strategy to add potential opportunities for liquidity enhancement and price improvement during the global session.

"We realized there is a continued demand for US listed options globally and given the macroeconomic landscape, volatility-based hedging is warranted around the clock. We felt there was a valuable need to support the full GTH session with efficient technology and coverage to empower those traders anytime, anywhere," stated Mike Sparacino, Head of Options Routing Strategy at Matrix.

About Matrix Executions:

Matrix Executions is a Chicago-based agency-only broker dealer specializing in innovative trading solutions for Equities and Options. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge products that empower traders in an ever-evolving market landscape with a focus on transparency, customization, and innovation. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions and results to the institutional trading community.

For more information about Matrix Executions and GTH Access, please reach out to sales@matrixexecutions.com

