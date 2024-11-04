Overseas Realty Marketplace Improves Platform to Buy and Sell International Property

Overseas Realty Marketplace has launched a new release of a platform for buyers interested in international real estate. The platform introduces new intelligent search and improved account management features. These enhancements allow users to find properties faster and connect directly with estate agents, simplifying the process of purchasing overseas property as buy-to-let properties, lifestyle holiday homes, and developer projects.

Overseas Realty Marketplace is proud to announce a new release of a technical platform introducing a new intelligent search functionality and an improved account management system. The development allows users to find and contact estate agents faster and with greater ease, offering property buyers and investors a streamlined platform to access curated international property opportunities. With the global real estate market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2024 and 2030, Overseas Realty Marketplace is uniquely positioned to help buyers capitalize on high-growth markets and emerging trends in international property investment.

From high-yield rental markets to lifestyle investments and early access to development projects, Overseas Realty Marketplace provides an accessible, transparent pathway to global real estate. Designed with both seasoned investors and first-time buyers in mind, the platform offers listings tailored to these distinct investment pillars, ensuring clients can access the right properties and expert guidance at every stage.

Driven by the ongoing surge in demand for rental housing worldwide, buy-to-let investments continue to be an attractive option for investors. According to a recent report, the global rental property market is expected to reach $3.8 trillion by 2030, with countries like Turkey, Egypt, and Thailand leading the way as rental yields in key cities reach an average of 6-9% annually. Overseas Realty Marketplace's buy-to-let properties cater to these high-demand areas, where investors can secure steady rental income and capitalize on increasing property values.

"Our platform enables buyers to explore high-yield buy-to-let opportunities in carefully vetted markets with high tenant demand and consistent appreciation potential," says Sergei Rymov CEO/founder of Overseas Realty Marketplace. "Newly updated platform brings the intelligent search and account management features are designed to help buyers find the right property faster, connect directly with local agents, and gain insights into rental potential - all in one streamlined experience".

Overseas Realty Marketplace provides rental-focused investors with extensive resources, including market data, tax considerations, and connections to local property management teams. An improved account management makes these features simplify the process and provide ongoing support, helping owners maximize rental income from properties in sought-after international locales.

The global vacation home market is projected to grow by nearly 5% annually, with countries like Montenegro, Bulgaria, and Egypt showing robust demand due to a combination of attractive climates, residency incentives, and favorable exchange rates. With Overseas Realty Marketplace's improved search features, users can easily filter vacation homes by location, amenities, and construction type, allowing them to identify properties that align with both their personal and financial goals.

Overseas Realty Marketplace offers a range of holiday properties in top travel destinations, where tourism is projected to grow by 7-8% annually in 2024-2026. For buyers interested in blending lifestyle benefits with financial gain, vacation homes present a dual opportunity. Owners can use the properties as personal getaways and then rent them out during peak tourist seasons, offsetting ownership costs and generating income.

"Holiday homes are becoming an increasingly popular way to invest in lifestyle while also securing long-term value," explains CEO Sergei Rymov. "Our intelligent search feature makes it easy for users to find ideal properties, while our new account management tools ensure they can track inquiries, compare options, and stay connected with agents."

Whether in the scenic coastlines of Montenegro, the historical heart of Egypt, or cultural hubs like Thailand, the platform allows buyers to explore properties in tourism-driven areas where appreciation and rental income potential are high.

Early-stage investments in developer projects offer some of the most lucrative opportunities for buyers aiming to enter high-growth markets. Overseas Realty Marketplace connects buyers to exclusive pre-construction and off-plan projects in regions where tourism and urban expansion are accelerating demand. Markets like Turkey, Bulgaria, and Thailand are seeing increased activity, with off-plan property growth rates reaching up to 8% annually in these regions.

The intelligent search feature on the platform allows investors to narrow down developer projects by stage, location, and projected appreciation, providing instant access to high-potential properties. With improved account management, investors can save listings, track project timelines, and receive updates from developers, making it easier to manage early-stage investments.

"For buyers who are looking to invest early in promising markets, developer projects offer an excellent balance of affordability and growth," says CEO Sergei Rymov. "With our enhanced platform, buyers can quickly identify high-value projects and stay informed on their investment journey through real-time updates and direct communication with estate agents and developers."

By aligning with experienced developers in emerging areas, the platform allows buyers to leverage the benefits of early investments in locations poised for growth.

The latest advancements in Overseas Realty Marketplace include an intelligent search functionality and improved account management features designed to streamline the buying process:

Intelligent Search : The advanced search feature uses AI-driven algorithms to help buyers find properties tailored to their specific needs, whether they're looking for high-yield rentals, vacation homes, or developer projects. Filters such as location, project phase, and amenities make it easy to navigate and shortlist ideal properties in a matter of minutes.

Enhanced Account Management: The new account system allows users to save property searches, track listings, manage inquiries, and communicate directly with local agents and developers. Buyers can now organize their property journey in one place, simplifying decision-making and enhancing their overall experience on the platform.

These features provide Overseas Realty Marketplace users with a faster, more efficient way to browse properties and connect with estate agents. By streamlining the process, the platform ensures that clients can focus on finding the right property without delays or complexities, supported by tailored resources and expert assistance.

About Overseas Realty Marketplace

Overseas Realty Marketplace is a pioneering real estate platform that connects buyers and investors with international properties designed for rental income, lifestyle benefits, and capital appreciation. By focusing on three key pillars-buy-to-let, holiday homes, and developer projects-the platform aims to simplify global real estate investing with a transparent, curated approach to property listings and buyer support. With a comprehensive suite of resources, Overseas Realty Marketplace empowers clients to make informed decisions and benefit from the unique opportunities of international property ownership.

Media Contact

Organization: Overseas Realty Marketplace

Contact Person Name: Sergei Rymov

Website: https://overseas.realty

Email: info@overseas.realty

Address: Tsar Peter 4

City: Pomorie

State: Burgas

Country: Bulgaria

SOURCE: Overseas Realty Marketplace

View the original press release on accesswire.com