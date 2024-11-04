Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
04.11.2024
Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

Rightmove Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

4 November 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 October 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 798,556,991 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 11,325,023 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 October 2024 is therefore 787,231,968 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


