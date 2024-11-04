Admission procedure for bonds of AS DelfinGroup initiated

Nasdaq Riga on November 4, 2024 received applications from AS DelfinGroup requesting admission to trading of two bond issues on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802700 1 000 5 000 000 EUR 25.07.2028 LV0000860146 1 000 15 000 000 EUR 25.11.2026 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue of both bond issues. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256888