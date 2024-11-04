Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5T0 | ISIN: LV0000101806 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
04.11.24
14:29 Uhr
1,085 Euro
+0,003
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0841,08614:30
GlobeNewswire
04.11.2024 12:58 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission procedure for bonds of AS DelfinGroup initiated

Nasdaq Riga on November 4, 2024 received applications from AS DelfinGroup
requesting admission to trading of two bond issues on Nasdaq Riga First North
Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000802700   1 000    5 000 000    EUR   25.07.2028 
LV0000860146   1 000    15 000 000   EUR   25.11.2026 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue of both bond issues.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256888
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.