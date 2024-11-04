Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2024) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the drilling campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand.

Murray Creek

RUA GOLD reports the completion of the second hole testing the down-dip extension of the Victoria lode, DD_VIC_042. This intersected the targeted gold vein at 388m down hole with a highly silicified and pyritic zone over 0.6m in length, including visible gold of 0.2m at 34.1g/t.

Hole ID Easting Northing From To Interval Au (g/t) DD_VIC_042 1509876 5336164 388.65 388.85 0.2m 34.1

RUA GOLD has commenced a series of wedged daughter holes from DD VIC 042 to progress the delineation of the unmined reef down dip and along strike.

Historical records and rock hand specimens around old workings attest to high-grade visible gold in the historical mined veins. DD VIC 042 confirms both the presence of high-grade visible gold, and the continuity of the unmined lode 80m down dip of the current workings.

Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD commented: "this encouraging result with the second drill-hole of our near-mine program again validating this vein continues at depth and is still open. Careful 3D modelling and targeting of extensions and potential duplications of known gold lodes provides lower risk strategies to define resources economically. We are at the very outset of our drill program and with every hole it is getting better. Very exciting times for the RUA GOLD team and a testament to the dedication of the team on the ground in New Zealand."

The Company commenced its near mine drill program on the Murray Creek targets in July. A second drill rig was introduced in September to test the Capleston vein system. These historic mines collectively produced ~700koz of gold at 25.2g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers.





Figure 1 (a) interval 388.65-388.85m quartz + visible gold; (b) Drill rig 66, core being retrieved from barrel



Figure 2: Cross-section through the Victoria lode, Murray Creek

Capleston

The Company is targeting an undeveloped and near-surface vein at the southern end of the two kilometer long historic Capleston project. Near surface targets lend themselves to early development and are the closest to transportation and infrastructure, providing low-cost operational advantages. Additionally, a legacy drill hole intercepted the southern lode at 33m downhole, with 1m grading 24g/t Au followed by 1m @ 2.5g/t Au1. Mapping has recorded historical waste samples up to 32.0g/t Au in the vicinity1, and a strong soil anomaly enveloping the vein (up to 410ppb Au).

As previously announced, the first diamond drill hole, DD_REF_043, intersected a 12m zone of quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite in the hanging wall, with a 1m quartz vein from 31m to 32m grading 3.86 g/t Au.

A second hole, DD_REF_044, completed on the southern end of the Capleston vein system has confirmed continuity of the vein to the north, with a 2m intersection of mineralization recorded. A third hole was commenced to target the vein to the south to confirm lateral continuity, prior to testing at depth. These are being logged and then will be sent for assay with results expected in the next exploration update in the next 2-4 weeks.





Figure 3: Capleston Section DD_REF_043, drill intersection and core highlighted



About RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. RUA GOLD will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited1, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Refer to news released dated July 15, 2025.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QAQC Drilling

The majority of drillholes were sampled in full, typically following 1-m sample intervals unless geological contacts (i.e. dolerite intrusions) dictated otherwise. NQ core was analyzed as whole core; therefore, only requiring cutting along sample intervals. PQ and HQ core were sampled as half core.

Drill core samples were sent to SGS Westport for sample preparation. Core was crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, and 1-kg split of material was pulverized (to 85% passing 75 µm). No split duplicates were collected during the crushing steps. Two scoops were taken from the pulverize bowl: one for laboratory analysis (~150 g) and the other for pXRF analysis (~100 g). The pulp reject is stored in Reefton.

