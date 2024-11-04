Servotech Power Systems has developed a new range of solar solutions, including on-grid microinverters and inverters, hybrid inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar pump controllers. The microinverters feature maximum power point tracking, built-in WiFi, and reverse power transmission. From pv magazine India Raman Bhatia, founder and managing director of Servotech Power Systems, has unveiled a number of new solar solutions, including on-grid microinverters, hybrid inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar pump controllers. The new products are aligned with Indian government ...

