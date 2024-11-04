Svensk Solenergi has shared new guidelines for installing stationary battery storage systems. Its publication comes as the number of battery installations in Sweden, across both the residential and larger-scale markets, is accelerating. From ESS News Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi has refreshed its fire protection guidelines for installing stationary battery storage systems (BESS). Aimed at installers, property owners and other players in the energy storage industry, the guidelines feature concrete advice on how to install and maintain batteries, as well as recommendations on risk ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...