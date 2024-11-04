RoslinCT is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Carmen, Ph.D., to its global leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Carmen brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, licensing, and marketing roles in the cell and gene therapy industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Business Development at Kincell Bio.

Dr. Carmen will be responsible for leading and coordinating all commercial activities for RoslinCT, including marketing our extensive technical capabilities, driving new business development and supporting customer relationships. She will become part of the integrated global leadership team working closely with our operations in the key life sciences hubs of Boston and Edinburgh.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to RoslinCT to attract more cell therapy developers to our sites and to ensure that we can continue to expand our technical support for more of the innovative products that we are already manufacturing for patients," said Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley, Executive Chairman. "Jessica brings an extensive network in the industry, a deep understanding of the technical aspects of manufacturing cell-based medicines, and a strong track record of forging long-term business relationships with cell and gene therapy developers."

"I am excited to join the RoslinCT global leadership team as we execute on the company's mission to stay at the forefront of innovative manufacturing for cell therapies," said Dr. Carmen. "RoslinCT is a trusted leader in the manufacture of clinical and commercial batches of cell therapies, and I look forward to driving the long-term growth of this company for the therapeutic developers and the patients who rely on their ground-breaking treatments."

About Jessica Carmen, Ph.D.

Dr. Carmen brings over 20 years of experience in the cell and gene therapy industry. Previously, she was Vice President of Business Development for Kincell Bio, a contract development and manufacturing Organization (CDMO) focused on cell therapies. In a consulting capacity, she supported the business development team at Oxford Biomedica, a manufacturer of clinical and commercial viral vectors. She has broad technical knowledge base in cell and gene therapies, with a deep understanding of the manufacturing of these innovative medicines and unique insights into the commercialization of tools and services to support the manufacture of these therapies. In her prior roles, she has been responsible for out-licensing a non-viral enabling technology for cellular engineering at MaxCyte. She was also instrumental in establishing partnerships with developers of cell-based medicines while expanding the cell therapy contract manufacturing business at Lonza. Additionally, Dr. Carmen played a key role in the establishment of the Standards Coordinating Body for Regenerative Medicines and is currently serving as Vice President of the Board of Directors. She has been a member of the Science and Technology Committee of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and has served on the Commercialization Committee for the International Society of Cellular Therapy. Dr. Carmen earned a Doctorate from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies. Established in 2006 and built upon the ground-breaking technology cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute in 1996, RoslinCT has harnessed cutting-edge science to advance the development of human medicines. With a remarkable heritage in the field, the company has achieved significant milestones. These include being among one of the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells. In collaboration with partners, RoslinCT also developed the first CRISPR-edited cell therapy product for a major inherited disorder, taking it from early development to commercialization.

Equipped with 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy processing suites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides innovative process and analytical development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing for a wide range of cell types for both autologous and allogeneic processes, as well as cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation.

With tailored CDMO solutions, RoslinCT enables its partners to efficiently progress from development to commercialization and deliver life-saving Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide. RoslinCT is a GHO Capital portfolio company.

