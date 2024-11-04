Corero Network Security Joins OTCQX Best Market, Expanding US Reach and Investor Visibility

Milestone Reflects Commitment to Growth and Market Leadership in DDoS Protection Solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (LSE: CNS; OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, has commenced trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market, upgrading from the OTCQB® Venture Market. This achievement marks a significant step forward in Corero's ongoing expansion and its commitment to enhancing visibility in the U.S. investor market.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security, commented: "We are delighted to commence trading on the OTCQX and further expand our reach and visibility into the U.S. investor market. This is an exciting step in the Corero growth journey, recognizing the effort and value generated by the Corero team and the support of our growing international shareholder base."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Qualifying for this market requires high financial standards, adherence to best practices in corporate governance, and compliance with applicable securities laws. This upgrade signifies Corero's enhanced standing among U.S. investors, underscoring its leadership in the cybersecurity sector.

U.S. investors can access current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Corero Network Security plc on www.otcmarkets.com, under the symbol "DDOSF."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corero-network-security-joins-otcqx-best-market-expanding-us-reach-and-investor-visibility-302294695.html