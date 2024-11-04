Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6NG | ISIN: US30258N1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PN
Tradegate
30.10.24
12:11 Uhr
4,880 Euro
-0,040
-0,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAT BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8004,92014:34
4,8004,92014:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FAT Brands Inc.: FAT Brands Files Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Listing of Twin Hospitality Group

Operating Unit Led by Twin Peaks Restaurants Takes Next Step in Becoming Standalone Public Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of 18 iconic brands, is pleased to announce that Twin Hospitality Group Inc., the operating unit for its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands, has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 10 contains a preliminary information statement about the planned distribution to FAT Brands' common shareholders of approximately 5% of the Class A Common Stock of Twin Hospitality Group and its planned listing on Nasdaq as an independent publicly traded company. The remaining 95% of the Class A Common Stock of Twin Hospitality Group will continue to be held by FAT Brands immediately following the distribution.

The preliminary information statement also includes information about Twin Hospitality Group as a standalone company, including financial, capital structure, business, risk factor, and management and governance information. The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement will be updated with additional information in subsequent amendments as further information is finalized prior to the distribution, which is expected to be completed by year-end. The Form 10 Registration Statement is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

"The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement is an important milestone in unlocking value and growth opportunities for Twin Hospitality Group and the Twin Peaks brand, while continuing to generate long-term value for FAT Brands shareholders," said Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands. "We look forward to completing the separation later this year, realizing significant benefits for both companies."

Completion of the potential transaction remains subject to various conditions, including effectiveness of the Form 10 Registration Statement, final approval of the Nasdaq listing, and completion of the refinancing transaction described in the preliminary information statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks franchises and owns 115 restaurants in the United States and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results, including consummation and benefits of the potential transaction discussed in this press release, to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the Form 10 Registration Statement filed by Twin Hospitality Group Inc., and the documents filed by FAT Brands Inc. from time to time with the SEC, such as its reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and contingencies. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:

ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Media Relations:

FAT Brands Inc.
Erin Mandzik
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

###


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.