Landsea Homes Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income increased 29% to $11.1 million or $0.30 per share, a 36% increase

Adjusted net income increased 36% to $15.9 million or $0.44 per share, a 47% increase

Home sales revenue increased 26.2% to $325.6 million

New home deliveries increased 40% to 629 homes

Net new home orders of 626 increased 28.8%

Home sales gross margin of 17.1%, adjusted home sales gross margin of 22.8%

Book value per share of $18.27



DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $14.9 million, and net income of $11.1 million, or $0.30 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $15.9 million or $0.44 per share and adjusted gross margin was 22.8%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $12.5 million with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.22 per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $11.7 million, or $0.30 per share and adjusted gross margin was 24.0%.

Management Commentary

"Landsea Homes delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in the third quarter of 2024, as new home deliveries increased 40% year-over-year," said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. "Home sales gross margin came in above our stated guidance range at 17.1%, and SG&A as a percent of home sales revenue improved 250 basis points as compared to the third quarter of 2023. The net result was earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, representing a 36% improvement over the prior year period."

Mr. Ho continued, "We saw solid demand in our markets during the quarter, as our High Performance Homes and attractive financing incentives to aid with affordability continued to appeal to homebuyers. Housing fundamentals continue to favor the public builders, driven by a lack of existing home inventory, steady demand and a resilient economy. We believe these factors serve as an excellent backdrop for our company, as we look to grow our existing operations."

Mr. Ho concluded, "We are starting to see the benefits of our increased size through better terms and pricing from our trade partners and suppliers. We believe this dynamic will continue to benefit our company at the local and national level as we become a bigger player within the industry. With an established presence in several high-growth markets, a differentiated product offering and a solid and improving balance sheet, Landsea Homes is well positioned to finish 2024 on a strong note and carry momentum into the new year."

Operating Results

Total revenue was $338.5 million in the third quarter, up 22% compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 40% increase in homes closed partially offset by a 10% decrease in average selling price as both Texas and Colorado contributed to our volume.

New homes delivered increased 40.4% to 629 homes at an average sales price of $518,000, a 10% decrease, compared to 448 homes delivered at an average sales price of $576,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders were up 28.8% to 626 homes with a dollar value of $307.6 million, an average sales price of $491,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.5 sales per active community. This compares to 486 homes with a dollar value of $285.0 million, an average sales price of $587,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.7 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11% as compared to 9% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 691 homes with a dollar value of $373.1 million and an average sales price of $540,000 at September 30, 2024. This compares to 760 homes with a dollar value of $482.7 million and an average sales price of $635,000 at September 30, 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2024, were 11,868 compared to 11,203 at September 30, 2023. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 56% of our lots at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and 44% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 17.1% compared to 18.7% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 22.8% compared to 24.0% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to an elevated level of sales discounts and incentives as well as higher interest costs.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased 29% to $11.1 million compared to $8.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $15.9 million compared to $11.7 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.30, a 36% increase compared to $0.22 in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.44 compared to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $37.7 million compared to $28.7 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $263.0 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $36.3 million and $226.7 million in availability under the Company's $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $732.1 million compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 51.8% at September 30, 2024, and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 49.2% at September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 2,890 to 3,000

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $520,000 to $535,000

Adjusted home sales gross margin of approximately 21%

Home sales gross margin of approximately 15%

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-274-8461

International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9814

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after conference end time through November 18, 2024.

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 11157369



About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live - in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and

the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Stock Repurchase

Under its stock repurchase program, Landsea Homes may purchase its common stock in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,198 $ 119,555 Cash held in escrow 4,054 49,091 Real estate inventories 1,408,277 1,121,726 Due from affiliates 5,429 4,348 Goodwill 155,597 68,639 Other assets 121,056 107,873 Total assets $ 1,726,611 $ 1,471,232 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 95,923 $ 77,969 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 216,647 160,256 Due to affiliates 881 881 Line of credit facility, net 202,477 307,631 Senior notes, net 529,661 236,143 Total liabilities 1,045,589 782,880 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,678,878 issued and 36,282,883 outstanding as of September 30, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 461,059 465,290 Retained earnings 201,769 187,584 Total stockholders' equity 662,832 652,878 Noncontrolling interests 18,190 35,474 Total equity 681,022 688,352 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,726,611 $ 1,471,232

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 325,610 $ 258,062 $ 1,036,384 $ 790,199 Lot sales and other 12,862 19,286 27,272 22,133 Total revenues 338,472 277,348 1,063,656 812,332 Cost of sales Home sales 270,091 209,753 874,724 647,642 Lot sales and other 9,564 13,309 22,478 15,770 Total cost of sales 279,655 223,062 897,202 663,412 Gross margin Home sales 55,519 48,309 161,660 142,557 Lot sales and other 3,298 5,977 4,794 6,363 Total gross margin 58,817 54,286 166,454 148,920 Sales and marketing expenses 23,445 16,930 66,596 51,672 General and administrative expenses 21,932 25,463 77,569 74,223 Total operating expenses 45,377 42,393 144,165 125,895 Income from operations 13,440 11,893 22,289 23,025 Other income (expense), net 1,449 656 (2,091 ) 2,770 Pretax income 14,889 12,549 20,198 25,795 Provision for income taxes 3,498 3,066 4,838 6,323 Net income 11,391 9,483 15,360 19,472 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 281 887 1,175 2,711 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,110 $ 8,596 $ 14,185 $ 16,761 Income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ 0.39 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.22 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,279,056 38,336,100 36,252,957 39,402,507 Diluted 36,497,337 38,440,392 36,548,768 39,549,035

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 192 $ 85,333 $ 444 115 $ 50,314 $ 438 67 % 70 % 1 % California 110 96,900 881 115 103,982 904 (4)% (7)% (3)% Colorado 40 18,881 472 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 162 72,768 449 218 103,766 476 (26)% (30)% (6)% Metro New York - - N/A - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 125 51,728 414 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 629 $ 325,610 $ 518 448 $ 258,062 $ 576 40 % 26 % (10)%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 588 $ 260,325 $ 443 445 $ 193,438 $ 435 32 % 35 % 2 % California 395 363,005 919 315 270,756 860 25 % 34 % 7 % Colorado 81 37,936 468 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 604 275,133 456 694 320,162 461 (13)% (14)% (1)% Metro New York 1 4,475 4,475 1 1,649 1,649 - % 171 % 171 % Texas 225 95,510 424 4 4,194 1,049 5,525 % 2,177 % (60)% Total 1,894 $ 1,036,384 $ 547 1,459 $ 790,199 $ 542 30 % 31 % 1 %

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 192 $ 85,689 $ 446 3.4 136 $ 59,444 $ 437 2.7 41 % 44 % 2 % 26 % California 70 54,020 772 2.3 140 128,352 917 4.1 (50)% (58)% (16 %) (44)% Colorado 24 11,462 478 2.7 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 209 103,584 496 2.3 210 97,245 463 2.3 - % 7 % 7 % - % Metro New York - - N/A N/A - - N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 131 52,834 403 2.1 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 626 307,589 $ 491 2.5 486 285,041 $ 587 2.7 29 % 8 % (16)% (7)%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 644 $ 289,652 $ 450 3.5 474 $ 201,452 $ 425 3.2 36 % 44 % 6 % 9 % California 305 264,503 867 3.5 520 446,045 858 4.9 (41)% (41)% 1 % (29)% Colorado 81 37,253 460 3.3 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 731 346,195 474 2.7 551 240,269 436 2.1 33 % 44 % 9 % 29 % Metro New York 1 4,475 4,475 N/A - - N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 236 96,675 410 1.9 4 4,194 1,049 1.5 5,800 % 2,205 % (61)% 27 % Total 1,998 $ 1,038,753 $ 520 2.9 1,549 $ 891,960 $ 576 3.0 29 % 16 % (10)% (3)%

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Arizona 19.0 17.0 12 % 20.3 16.7 22 % California 10.0 11.3 (12)% 9.8 11.8 (17)% Colorado 3.0 - N/A 2.7 - N/A Florida 30.3 31.0 (2)% 29.8 29.5 1 % Metro New York - - N/A - - N/A Texas 21.0 - N/A 14.1 0.3 4,600 % Total 83.3 59.3 40 % 76.7 58.3 32 %

Backlog

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 152 $ 70,760 $ 466 134 $ 58,000 $ 433 13 % 22 % 8 % California 71 59,668 840 284 253,735 893 (75)% (76)% (6)% Colorado 14 6,857 490 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 373 199,546 535 342 171,004 500 9 % 17 % 7 % Metro New York - - N/A - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas(1) 81 36,283 448 - - N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 691 $ 373,114 $ 540 760 $ 482,739 $ 635 (9)% (23)% (15)%

(1) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Antares acquisition was 70 homes with a value of $35,118 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 1,476 1,412 2,888 1,833 1,534 3,367 (14)% California 654 950 1,604 718 1,415 2,133 (25)% Colorado 144 224 368 - - - N/A Florida 1,896 1,532 3,428 2,388 1,606 3,994 (14)% Metro New York 1 - 1 2 - 2 (50)% Texas 1,077 2,502 3,579 130 1,577 1,707 110 % Total 5,248 6,620 11,868 5,071 6,132 11,203 6 %

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 325,610 100.0 % $ 258,062 100.0 % Cost of home sales 270,091 82.9 % 209,753 81.3 % Home sales gross margin 55,519 17.1 % 48,309 18.7 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 12,285 3.8 % 9,713 3.8 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 800 0.2 % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 68,604 21.1 % 58,022 22.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,604 1.7 % 3,865 1.5 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 74,208 22.8 % $ 61,887 24.0 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,036,384 100.0 % $ 790,199 100.0 % Cost of home sales 874,724 84.4 % 647,642 82.0 % Home sales gross margin 161,660 15.6 % 142,557 18.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 39,916 3.9 % 21,531 2.7 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 800 0.1 % 4,700 0.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 202,376 19.5 % 168,788 21.4 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 16,679 1.6 % 14,060 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 219,055 21.1 % $ 182,848 23.1 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, and (ix) abandoned projects costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 11,391 $ 9,483 Provision for income taxes 3,498 3,066 Interest in cost of sales 13,643 10,006 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,129 1,221 EBITDA 30,661 23,776 Real estate inventories impairment 800 - Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 5,604 3,865 Transaction costs 664 600 Abandoned project costs (52 ) 433 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,677 $ 28,674

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 15,360 $ 19,472 Provision for income taxes 4,838 6,323 Interest in cost of sales 42,224 21,878 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,299 3,778 EBITDA 67,721 51,451 Real estate inventories impairment 800 4,700 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 16,679 14,060 Transaction costs 5,253 633 Write-off of offering costs - 436 Abandoned project costs 1,902 745 Loss on debt modification 5,180 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,535 $ 72,025

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss on debt modification, and inventory impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 11,110 $ 8,596 Real estate inventories impairment 800 - Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 10 324 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,604 3,865 Total adjustments 6,414 4,189 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 4,783 3,088 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 15,893 $ 11,684 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.22 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,279,056 38,336,100 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,497,337 38,440,392

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 14,185 $ 16,761 Real estate inventories impairment 800 4,700 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 129 1,587 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 16,679 14,060 Loss on debt modification 5,180 - Total adjustments 22,788 20,347 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 16,994 14,997 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 31,179 $ 31,758 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.80 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,252,957 39,402,507 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,548,768 39,549,035

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.