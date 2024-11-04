Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2024 13:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GraniteShares Financial Plc (the Issuer) Early Redemption Event of certain classes of ETP Securities

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares announces changes in product offerings.

IssuerCallRedemptionEvent

The Issuer gives notice pursuant to Condition 8 (c) of the Conditions that all ETP Securities of the classes specified in Exhibit A are to be compulsorily redeemed and that the Issuer has nominated 09 December 2024 to be the Early Redemption Date in respect of all such classes. The Early Termination Amount for a particular class will be determined on the Early Redemption Date.

The Securityholders of each class of ETP Securities will be entitled to the Value per ETP Securities for such class as determined on the Early Redemption Date and multiplied by the number of ETP Securities held on record day. The payment will be made via Euroclear Bank.

It is expected that the ETP Securities subject to this Early Redemption Event will stop trading on the exchange venue listed in Exhibit A after the close of trading on 06 December 2024. The Issuer submitted the exchange venue with a notice for the ETP Securities to be delisted. If you wish to sell your securities before the compulsory redemption of these securities, you should do so by the close of trading on this date.

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Issue Deed relating to the ETP Securities.

This Notice is given by the Issuer.

GRANITESHARESFINANCIALPLC

By: __ /s/ Aileen Mannion___________

Name: Aileen Mannion

Title: Director

Ground Floor, Two Dockland Central

Guild Street

North Dock

Dublin 1

Ireland

ExhibitA-ListofETPSecuritiessubjecttotheEarlyRedemptionEvent

GraniteShares Financial Plc

LEI: 635400MFOIY6BX1JUC92

ETP SecuritiesExchange
venue		TickerSEDOLISINLast trading
day		Early
Redemption
Date		Record dayExpected
payment day
To Euroclear
Bank
GraniteShares 3x Long Enel Daily ETP SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LNLBP0BGQ5XS243555221606 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Enel Daily ETP SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SNLBP0BGJ8XS243555272906 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long Eni Daily ETP SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3LENBP0BGS7XS243555124206 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short Eni Daily ETP SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SENBSY12G4XS284698347106 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GraniteShares 3x Long MIB Daily ETF SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3MIBBQKW8K3XS253176636306 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
GraniteShares 3x Short MIB Daily ETF SecuritiesBorsa Italiana - ETF Plus3SITBQKW8J2XS253176644706 Dec 202409 Dec 202410 Dec 202413 Dec 2024


EuropeanTeam@graniteshares.com

+44 (0)20 3950 1442


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
